Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Nordea to cut 6,000 jobs

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
26 October 2017
08:31 CEST+02:00
nordeabanking

Share this article

Nordea to cut 6,000 jobs
Nordea's offices in Stockholm. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
26 October 2017
08:31 CEST+02:00
Banking giant Nordea, which recently stirred debate with its controversial HQ move from Sweden to Finland, has announced plans to cut around 13 percent of its total workforce.

Nordea said it would reduce its workforce by 4,000 employees and 2,000 consultants across its Nordic markets. It currently employs around 31,900 people.

"We are almost two years into the transformation of Nordea. Since investments are starting to deliver, it is time to enter the next phase, in which we see that we can structurally bring down costs and increase efficiency. This transformation would not have been possible without our strong balance sheet and robust business model," said CEO Casper von Koskull as he presented its third-quarter report on Thursday.

"In the coming years we will achieve economies of scale by taking our centres of excellence to the next level and create efficient and automated operations. To achieve this we also need to continue a cultural transformation into a purpose-led and values-guided organization," added von Koskull, but he warned of potential geopolitical risks and imbalances in the property market.

Nordea reported operating profits of 1,090 million euros on Thursday, down five percent on the same period last year, and a total operating income of 2,373 million euros, compared to expenses of 1,204 million euros. The results were mostly in line with expectations.

The bank announced last month that it would move its headquarters from Sweden to Finland in order to be part of the eurozone’s banking union, and following a conflict with the Swedish government over proposed tax increases and regulations for resolution and deposit guarantees.

READ ALSO: Why Nordea is no Agent Smith but Commander Data

nordeabanking

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Analysis: Why Nordea is no Agent Smith but Commander Data

Nordea moves headquarters from Sweden to Finland

Nordic fight to host Nordea heats up as rumours of Sweden departure swirl

Sweden's economic growth is 'crazy strong': analysts

Sweden's major banks caught up in Russian global money laundering operation

Nordea's Dutch merger offer rejected: report

Nordic banking giants to merge their Baltic units

Nordea blocks 68 accounts in Panama Papers investigation
Advertisement

More news

Brexit, migration, and jobs: Swedish PM outlines his vision for the EU

Swedish ecologists discover a plant never seen before in the Nordics

Two Swedish schools evacuated over shooting 'hoax'
Advertisement

Omega watch found in Swede's attic SMASHES auction world record

Here's what Sweden's banknotes looked like 100 years ago

Swedish PM Stefan Löfven to outline vision for EU's future

Neo-Nazi group could be banned from Sweden's annual politics festival
Advertisement
3,488 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 15 lessons my life in Sweden has taught me
  2. The next Downton Abbey? Swedish postwar drama pulls in record viewing figures
  3. Sweden issues weather warning for snow and strong winds
  4. 'Hermaphrodite' elk killed in Sweden
  5. 'After two years in Sweden, it finally feels like home'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/10
cleaning job seeking
26/10
Weather - what is it 'really' like?
26/10
Internship/Placement year in Sweden
26/10
Gynecologist or midwife?
26/10
Regrets Coming to Sweden ! Here is Why
26/10
Looking to meet serious friends in Gothenburg
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/10
Gently Used Crosstrainer For Sale
24/10
Plumber n techician needed
23/10
Pet sitter
20/10
Room or Flat Wanted
19/10
Native English or American babysitter
11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
View all notices
Advertisement