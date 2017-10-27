Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

What do TV viewing habits reveal about political preferences in Sweden?

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
27 October 2017
11:43 CEST+02:00
tvpolitics

Share this article

What do TV viewing habits reveal about political preferences in Sweden?
File photo: AndreyBezuglov/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
27 October 2017
11:43 CEST+02:00
Is there a link between political preferences and TV viewing habits? A new survey looked at the favourite TV programmes of Swedes based on their voting habits, and the results could be revealing.

Voters of the centre-right Moderates are particularly keen on House of Cards and legal drama Suits, according to the survey by the Novus consultancy group. Perhaps it's not surprising that fans of the country's main opposition party had a taste for a political thriller, since their own party is also in crisis with ousted leaders and turncoat MPs.

Moderates voters were also bigger fans of Wahlgren's world, a reality show following the everyday life of Swedish singer Pernilla Wahlgren, than supporters of other parties.

When it came to the country's largest and oldest party, Social Democrat supporters were most likely to tune into Veckans Brott, a weekly programme which looks at current and historical crime cases in Sweden, or Vår tid är nu (Our time is now), a postwar drama which has been called Sweden’s answer to Downton Abbey. 

They were the least likely group to watch reality show Paradise Hotel in which single people stay in a luxury hotel and must form couples.

READ ALSO: Swedish postwar drama pulls in record viewing figures

By contrast, Centre Party voters favoured Paradise Hotel along with Swedish reality show Bonde söker fru (Farmer wants a wife), a dating show featuring Swedish farmers. Could their interest in farmers' love lives have anything to do with the fact that the Centre Party was first founded in 1913 as the Farmers' League?

Among supporters of the right-wing Sweden Democrats, one in four watch Lyxfällan, a programme in which people facing economic difficulties are given financial help and coaching from experts. Though the party falls well on the right of the political spectrum regarding immigration issues, it is far closer to the left in terms of policies defending the Swedish welfare state.

But they were much less likely than supporters of other parties to tune in for Modern Family, Vår tid är nu, Game of Thrones, or Norwegian youth series Skam.

"Doesn't this say absolutely everything about Swedish politics?" security expert Oscar Jonsson tweeted. 

"Green and red are statistically above and below the general population," he helpfully added. 

For the survey, Novus questioned a random, representative sample of Swedes aged between 18 and 79. Though the report only looked at the link between party preference and TV shows, many other factors such as age, gender, and income can influence or explain viewing habits.

tvpolitics

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedish MPs share stories of sexual harassment in politics

Brexit, migration, and jobs: Swedish PM outlines his vision for the EU

Neo-Nazi group could be banned from Sweden's annual politics festival

Sweden is 'in the process of dismantling democracy': ex-Social Democrat head

Sweden moves towards scrapping its TV licence

'Sweden is the perfect country for me – and for lots of people'

Sweden's party leaders clash in heated TV debate

Sweden Democrat politician denies sexually assaulting fellow MP
Advertisement

More news

Man arrested for damaging home of ex-Sweden Democrat who quit party over assault claims

Dissident Swedish bookseller contacts family after being freed by China

Police dog wins national award after finding missing girl in Sweden's bear country
Advertisement

Scandinavian researchers are developing an edible TBE vaccine

Recipe: Spelt bread with fennel seeds

Volvo celebrates strong growth in third quarter

Swedish ecologists discover a plant never seen before in the Nordics
Advertisement
3,506 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Podcast: "There's no safe option in Catalonia now"
  2. Scandinavian researchers are developing an edible TBE vaccine
  3. Brexit, migration, and jobs: Swedish PM outlines his vision for the EU
  4. Omega watch found in Swede's attic SMASHES auction world record
  5. Nordea to cut 6,000 jobs
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/10
cleaning job seeking
28/10
Regrets Coming to Sweden ! Here is Why
28/10
Shoplifting at the hardware store
28/10
Offentlig försvarsadvokat - public lawyer
28/10
Letter in the bottle. Help)
28/10
Looking to meet serious friends in Gothenburg
View all discussions

Noticeboard

27/10
Flytttransport
26/10
Gently Used Crosstrainer For Sale
24/10
Plumber n techician needed
23/10
Pet sitter
20/10
Room or Flat Wanted
19/10
Native English or American babysitter
View all notices
Advertisement