Suspected Swedish assault was just a man playing a computer game

File photo of a person playing a computer game. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

A man in northern Sweden was paid a visit by police on Sunday who had been called to his apartment because worried neighbours thought a violent assault was taking place.

But when officers arrived, it turned out the man was simply engrossed in a loud computer game.

"The person who reported it had heard banging, screaming and loud swearing and thought that someone was being assaulted in the apartment,” Swedish police communications officer Börje Öhman told broadcaster SVT.

According to the police, the man did not appreciate the visit and it made him angry. He was then instructed to turn down the volume before they left.

Despite the mix-up, police said it was right for the neighbour to sound the alarm:

“It sounded like a case where someone was being hurt. This time it wasn’t, but it’s really good that it was called in because it could have been something serious”.

