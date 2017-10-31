Commuters between Sweden and Denmark swap cars for trains

The Öresund Bridge between Malmö and Copenhagen. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The number of people taking the train over the Öresund Bridge between Sweden and Denmark has increased, while the number choosing to drive over the crossing dropped.

According to News Øresund, the number of people crossing the bridge by car dropped by 4.2 percent between July and September 2017. Season ticket sales for the train meanwhile were up 1.4 percent by September compared to the same month in 2016.

The Öresund Bridge Consortium, which owns and runs the bridge, believes the shift in crossing method is to do with train journey times getting shorter again following changes to security measures that were introduced during the peak of the refugee crisis in 2015.

Temporary ID checks on the train journeys by Swedish police, unpopular among commuters who complained of longer journey times when travelling to work, ended earlier this year.

More frequent train departures between Malmö and Copenhagen during rush hour times have also been introduced.

