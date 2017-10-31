VIDEO: Shipwrecked sailor saved in Sweden after writing 'help' in moss

The message. Photo: Swedish Coast Guard

A man who was attempting to sail solo from Sweden to Spain has been rescued after a huge search and rescue mission.

The man, a 30-year-old Russian citizen, had bought a sailboat in Stockholm and had planned to sail it solo to Spain, but unfortunately he didn't make it that far.

The sailor was reported missing on Wednesday, two days after his journey began, when his friends and family grew worried after losing contact with him.

A massive search and rescue effort was launched by Sweden's Coast Guard, with collaboration from the Maritime Administration, the Swedish Sea Rescue Society, and independent volunteers. Boats and helicopters were used in the effort to locate the missing man.

Rescuers found parts of the wrecked boat off the southeastern coast on Friday, and when they established that the vessel had most likely crashed on Wednesday night, the chances of finding the sailor seemed slim.

Later on Friday however, rescuers onboard a helicopter spotted a man on a small island in the Östergötland archipelago. He had written the word 'help' using moss, and the message was spotted by the rescuers.

It is unclear exactly what caused the wreck, and the sailor was taken to hospital in Linköping, but was reported to be in good condition.

Footage of the incredible rescue can be viewed below.

