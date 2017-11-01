Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Danish police make correction over submarine owner Madsen’s story

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
1 November 2017
17:54 CET+01:00
submarinepeter madsenkim wall

Share this article

Danish police make correction over submarine owner Madsen’s story
Police investigator Jens Møller Jensen speaking to press on October 30th 2017. Photo: Stine Tidsvilde/Polfoto/Ritzau
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
1 November 2017
17:54 CET+01:00
Copenhagen police lead investigator Jens Møller Jensen moved on Wednesday to clarify the latest explanation given by submarine owner Peter Madsen over the death of Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

Madsen, who is suspected of killing Wall, did not claim during police interrogation on October 14th that Wall died of carbon monoxide poisoning, as stated by police earlier this week.

Betina Hald Engmark, defence lawyer for 46-year-old amateur engineer Madsen, told broadcaster TV2 that her client’s story had been misinterpreted.

“My client does not know how she died,” Engmark said.

“I was present during the police interrogation. I have read through the entire statement. And at no point did he say he knows why she died,” the lawyer told TV2.

READ ALSO: Submarine owner Peter Madsen admits dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall

According to Engmark, Madsen said that Wall was in the submarine while he was outside on the tower of the vessel, and that exhaust fumes were present in the air, writes TV2.

Copenhagen Police moved to clarify their own statement following Engmark’s comments.

“It is correct that he did not himself say she died from carbon monoxide poisoning,” Jensen told Ritzau.

Madsen told police that carbon monoxide poisoning was a possible cause of death, but did not assert that it was, Jensen said.

The investigator also stressed that the cause of death is not yet known to police.

Madsen changed his story in the October 14th police interview, which was requested by him and Engmark, after previously claiming 30-year-old journalist Wall died after being hit on the head by a hatch.

Wall’s head, along with her arms and clothes, were found by police divers last month. No evidence of blunt trauma to the journalist’s skull was found.

Police announced on Monday that Madsen had changed his story.

The new version of events was given at the October 14th interview, at which Madsen also admitted for the first time to dismembering Wall’s body.

Wall, a freelancer based in China and New York, never returned from her interview with Madsen on August 10th.

Her torso was found floating in Køge Bay on August 21st, and her head, legs and clothes were recovered in plastic bags in the same waters on October 7th.

Madsen, a self-taught engineer and inventor, has been held in custody on suspicion of killing Wall since August 11th and has now changed his version of events twice.

He denies killing the 30-year-old journalist.

READ ALSO: New findings in Denmark submarine investigation: Kim Wall was stabbed 'several times'
 

submarinepeter madsenkim wall

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Submarine owner Peter Madsen admits dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall

Police divers find saw near Denmark submarine route

Denmark submarine captain refuses to answer police questions

Danish police find decapitated head of Swedish journalist

New findings in Denmark submarine investigation: Kim Wall was stabbed 'several times'

VIDEO: Family and friends pay tribute to Swedish journalist Kim Wall

Danish court rejects submarine builder's custody bid

Kim Wall was killed by submarine hatch: Peter Madsen
Advertisement

More news

Charges dropped against driver accused of showing porn film on school bus

Why Sweden is home to 65,000 fallout shelters

Sweden's 105-year-old blogger supports Me Too campaign
Advertisement

Skavsta airport evacuated over bomb scare

20-year-old detained for firing 'high calibre weapon' at Swedish police officer's house

Not so gender-equal? Swedish teens still plan careers according to gender, study shows

Swedish Church faces backlash over 'taco Jesus' tweet
Advertisement
3,458 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Submarine owner Peter Madsen admits dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall
  2. Sweden's housing obligation to asylum seekers means other vulnerable groups go without: report
  3. Rare blue aurora over Swedish Lapland puzzles scientists
  4. Police investigate 'sabotage' at Swedish airport
  5. Commuters between Sweden and Denmark swap cars for trains
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/11
Mortgage loan advise!
01/11
Loans for newcomers
01/11
Private health insurrance
01/11
Fully comprehensive insurance
01/11
Regrets Coming to Sweden ! Here is Why
01/11
How can someone buy a place in Stockholm?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

31/10
Dog walkers wanted
30/10
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm.
27/10
Flytttransport
26/10
Gently Used Crosstrainer For Sale
24/10
Plumber n techician needed
23/10
Pet sitter
View all notices
Advertisement