Twelve Christmas markets to look forward to in Sweden this year

The days are getting shorter and darker, so it's time to cozy up and start looking ahead to the festive season. Soon, Christmas markets will pop up all over Sweden. The Local takes a look at twelve of the best ones around.

1. The Old Town, Stockholm

The annual Christmas market in Stockholm's Old Town (Gamla Stan) dates back to 1837 and is the oldest of its kind in Sweden. It is inspired by the old medieval winter markets in the capital and offers everything from Swedish Christmas sausages, smoked reindeer and elk meat, to ceramics and mulled wine. More information here.

When: December 2nd – 23rd

Tickets: Free

2. Wapnö farm and castle, Halmstad

Wapnö is a castle and working farm near Halmstad in southwestern Sweden. It is open to visitors year-round, but is the most popular in the run-up to the holidays, when shoppers come to pore over local crafts, sample some of the farm's own produce and gorge on traditional Swedish Christmas porridge (rice pudding) served up inside the castle. More information here.

When: November 23rd – 26th

Tickets: 80 kronor (free for children under 12)

3. Liseberg theme park, Gothenburg

Sweden's biggest leisure park, Gothenburg attraction Liseberg, lights up every year with millions of Christmas candles. A traditional Christmas Market and an old-fashioned Christmas market in different areas of the park offer everything from carol singing to pony carousel rides. Ice shows, Santa's grotto, an ice skating rink and the park's iconic rabbits are sure to keep your little ones entertained. More information here.

When: On some days between November 17th – December 30th. Check website for more details.

Tickets: Entrance from 100 kronor (free for children up to 110 centimetres); 245 kronor for unlimited rides

4. Kalmar Castle

Set in the beautiful grounds of the Kalmar Castle in south-eastern Sweden, this market will have you soaking up the Christmas spirit in no time. It is filled with over 110 exhibitors selling a variety of beautiful products made from pottery, straw, wood and textiles – as well as delicious Christmas treats. More information here.

When: November 30th – December 3rd

Tickets: 80 kronor (free for children under 12)

5. Skansen, Stockholm

Take the ferry over to Stockholm's Djurgården island from Slussen and stroll over to Skansen, Europe's biggest outdoor museum, which has organized its own Christmas market since 1903. It's a great place to snap up some presents in the form of traditional Swedish arts and crafts, as well as having a feel of how Christmas was celebrated in the past. More information here.

When: Every weekend in advent. November 25th-26th, December 2nd-3rd, 9th-10th and 16th-17th.

Tickets: 60 kronor for children aged 4-15, 160 kronor for adults and 140 kronor concessions

6. Möllevången Christmas Market, Malmö

If you're in Sweden's third biggest city this December, you should head to the trendy and multicultural Möllevången area. The Mitt Möllan traders' association organizes a market promising art, culture, food and fashion. When you've had enough of the hipster vibe, head into central Malmö for the city's traditional annual Christmas market in the Gustav Adolfs square, which kicks off as early as November 23rd. More information here.

When: December 9th – 10th

Tickets: Free

7. Astrid Lindgren's childhood home Näs, Vimmerby

Step into the childhood home of one of Sweden's most internationally famous children's authors, Astrid Lindgren, in southern region Småland. The annual Christmas market is a melting pot of arts and crafts, performances and traditional music. Groups of up to 12 people can join a guided tour of the writer's home decorated as it would have looked at Christmas at the time (pre-booking necessary). More information here.

When: December 15th-16th

Tickets: 50 kronor (free for children under 16); 95 kronor for a guided tour (50 kronor for children aged 0-15)

8. Gammelstads Kyrkstad, Luleå

Brave the cold (and it will be cold) for a Christmas market in the far north of Sweden. The Gammelstad Church Town is the country’s largest and best preserved church town, and a UNESCO World Heritage site. It is over 400 years old, and comprises of 405 cottages, six stables and a privy sprawling around a large medieval stone church. The Christmas market takes place at the Hägnan open air museum, where around 80 exhibitors sell products from home-baked goods to arts and crafts. More information available here.

When: December 9th-10th

Tickets: 30 kronor

9. Drottningholm Castle, Stockholm

Also a World Heritage site, Drottningholm Castle is Sweden’s best preserved 17th century castle, and has been the official residence of the royal family of Sweden since they moved there in 1981. Every year, a Christmas Market takes place at the courtyard, where you’ll find traditional Swedish handicrafts and delicacies. It is free to visit the market and the gardens, but an entrance fee applies to the castle buildings. More information here.

When: December 9th-10th

Tickets: Free



10. Jokkmokk, Lapland

Jokkmokk is located in the north of Sweden, in the Arctic Circle. It is an important place for the Sami people, the only indigenous population in Scandinavia. It is famous for its winter market, which has been an unbroken tradition since 1605 and takes place in February. At their newly-established Christmas market, held in celebration of the winter solstice, visitors will find traditional Sami handicrafts – called duodji – and learn more about their history and culture. More information available here.

When: December 8th-10th

Tickets: Free

11. Fredriksdal Julmarknad, Helsingborg

Fredriksdal is an open-air museum and botanical garden in Helsingborg, south-west Sweden. At their Christmas market you will find bread, sausages, spices, flowers, and crafts, as well as music and activities for children. More information available here.

When: December 8th-10th

Tickets: 100 kronor; free for young people under 18.

12. Tjolöholm Castle, Gothenburg

Tjolöholm Castle, the country’s leading Arts and Crafts property, is 40 minutes south of Gothenburg. This year their Christmas market celebrates 30 years, and brings over 100 craftsmen and small-scale food producers to the fair. Children can enjoy fire shows, lots of candy, and Christmas songs. More information availble here.

When: November 17th-26th

Tickets: 100 kronor; free for young people under 18.