Sweden introduces new road signs to help non-Swedish speakers

Photo: The Swedish Transport Agency

As of December 1st, some new road signs will pop up on Swedish roads and will be illustrated with symbols rather than text in a bid to make them more comprehensible for non-Swedish speakers. One of them is the road sign that warns of an accident ahead.

“The warning sign shows a vehicle tipped on the side. It’s much faster to comprehend than text. In general, symbols are easier to read also for those who don’t know Swedish,” Niclas Nilsson, at the Swedish Transport Agency, said in a statement.

Another sign that will be replaced and which was previously only understandable to Swedish-speakers was the one indicating 24-hour restaurant services. The text “nattöppet” (open at night) is replaced by a clock face and the number 24 written inside.

A third new sign is that which indicates parking spaces for camper vans – a sign which is sure to come in handy for Sweden’s foreign visitors.

The signs have been inspired by the UN convention on road signs and signals, which advises countries on the types of symbols which should be used for their road signs to make them comprehensible to everyone.