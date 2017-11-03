Swedish couple charged with burying woman’s body in cement block

Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

A man and a woman have been charged on suspicion of having buried a woman’s body in cement, Upplands Väsby, northeast of Stockholm, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Madelene from Järfälla, near the Swedish capital, disappeared in November, 2015. Three months after her disappearance, and after a massive search operation, her body was then found buried in a block of cement in a forest.

Shortly after the gruesome discovery, the woman’s ex-boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of her murder, and his new girlfriend was also taken into custody on suspicion of having protected a criminal, but because of a lack of evidence, the two were later released. Among other things, coroners have not been able to establish Madelene’s cause of death.

The investigation into her death has continued, however, and on Friday, the Mitti newspaper reported that the pair have now been charged with casting her dead body in the cement block.

According to the prosecutor they are suspected of “unlawfully having moved, damaged and reprehensibly handled” Madelene’s body. If they are convicted of the charges, they face up to two years in prison.