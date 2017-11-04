Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Stockholm eyes higher and expanded congestion charge

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
4 November 2017
15:23 CET+01:00
stockholmtrafficcongestion

Share this article

Stockholm eyes higher and expanded congestion charge
A congestion charge pay station on the Essingeleden motorway. Photo: Marcus Ericsson / TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
4 November 2017
15:23 CET+01:00
Stockholm city officials are considering an increase to motorists’ congestion charges in an effort to cut down on vehicle traffic.
Local news site Mitt i Stockholm reported that the Ministry of Finance has proposed four significant changes to the capital’s current congestion charge scheme that would take effect on January 1st, 2020. 
 
Under the proposed changes, fees would be required for all vehicles entering or exiting central Stockholm on weekdays during the hours of 6am to 6:29pm. This is a 30-minute extension of the fee period, which currently begins at 6:30am. 
 
Prices would also increase from the current 35 kronor to 45 kronor for those entering and exiting the inner city, while the price of passage on the Essingeleden motorway would increase from 30 kronor to 40 kronor. 
 
Stockholmers would also lose many of their exemption days under the proposal. Currently, the congestion fees are waived every July – a popular holiday month for Swedes – but the new plan calls for the charge to remain in effect for the first week of the month. Likewise, the plan would require motorists to pay the fee on currently-exempt holidays like Good Friday, Ascension Day and All Saints Day (Alla Helgons dag).
 
According to Mitt i Stockholm, city officials have said that they do not intend to oppose the proposal, but Mayor Karin Wanngård stressed that the increased revenues must go toward funding city infrastructure projects. 
 
Stockholm’s congestion charge has been in effect since 2007
stockholmtrafficcongestion

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Three arrested for weapons possession in central Stockholm hotel

Police search for killer after man is shot dead in Stockholm

Two hurt in shooting in southern Stockholm

Here's why it was eerily dark across Stockholm

Plane evacuated at Stockholm airport after smoke in cockpit

Stockholm world's eighth safest city: study

How the Monarch Airlines collapse affects passengers flying from Sweden

Who was Alfred Nobel, the Swedish scientist behind the Nobel Prize?
Advertisement

More news

Setback for Swedish bill aimed at reducing deportations of skilled workers

Recipe: How to make Swedish gin-cured salmon

Malmö nightclub damaged in explosion
Advertisement

Swedish research reveals why most mammoth fossils are male

Shopping centre evacuated after fire in southern Sweden

Convicted Swedish terrorist hospitalized after hunger strike

Sweden mulls introducing digital ‘anti-terror’ fences
Advertisement
3,449 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden or Switzerland? Airline to end confusion with ‘Swederland’ campaign
  2. PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"
  3. Sweden mulls introducing digital ‘anti-terror’ fences
  4. Swedish report calls for some failed asylum seekers to get residency
  5. Sweden introduces new road signs to help non-Swedish speakers
Advertisement

Discussion forum

04/11
1857 Mass Murder of 55 Swedish Ship Passengers
04/11
Knowing your rights at work
04/11
Zero-Accountability in Sweden: Family Of Man
04/11
Is södertälje still a city with high crime rate?
04/11
How can someone buy a place in Stockholm?
04/11
Winter outwear for toddlers (2 yrs kids)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

31/10
Dog walkers wanted
30/10
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm.
27/10
Flytttransport
26/10
Gently Used Crosstrainer For Sale
24/10
Plumber n techician needed
23/10
Pet sitter
View all notices
Advertisement