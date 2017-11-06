Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Psychiatric patient convicted of killing ex-girlfriend

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
6 November 2017
08:43 CET+01:00
courtpolicejärfälla

Psychiatric patient convicted of killing ex-girlfriend
File photo of a police officer. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
A 29-year-old man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death while on leave from a psychiatric clinic.

The patient had been granted temporary leave and was to spend the night with his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend in Järfälla, north-west of Stockholm, earlier this year, reports broadcaster SVT.

She had broken up with the man, who has a long history of depression and anxiety. He had told the psychiatric ward that he was suicidal and that he had also had thoughts about harming or killing her.

Police found the woman dead with several stab wounds in the apartment in Järfälla in the early hours of May 3rd after the man himself called emergency services and confessed the crime.

He has now been sentenced to 18 years in jail for killing the woman, reports SVT.

Attunda District Court also ordered him to pay damages to the woman's family.

courtpolicejärfälla
