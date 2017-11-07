Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Large fire breaks out in central Stockholm

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
7 November 2017
07:45 CET+01:00
firestockholmstureplan

Share this article

Large fire breaks out in central Stockholm
Emergency services at the scene of the fire. Photo: Hossein Salmanzadeh/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
7 November 2017
07:45 CET+01:00
A large area of Stockholm was cordoned off after a fire broke out in the centre of the capital on Tuesday morning.

“Two people were injured due to smoke and have been taken to hospital. Four people have been evacuated,” Kjell Lindgren from Stockholm police told TT.

Police have cordoned off the area affected, which is close to the prestigious Stureplan district known for its nightclubs and shops, and firefighters have advised Stockholmers to avoid the area on Tuesday morning. Smoke had spread across large parts of Östermalm in the north of the capital.

Police said there is a risk the entire building could collapse. Just before noon they began to evacuate the opposite building. Firefighters are expected to stay at the scene until late in the evening.

"There are flames coming from every floor; it's burning everywhere. The facade is covered with fire foam so it almost looks as if the first snow has come," said a TT reporter at the scene. 

Emergency services were first alerted to the blaze at around 5am when an automatic alarm went off. 

At around 9.30am, there was a small blast when an oxygen canister exploded, but nobody was injured. 


Firefighters at the scene. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Two bus lines, the 2 and 55, were diverted because of the fire while other routes were delayed by up to 15 minutes. There was no disruption to underground traffic, though SL press officers said the Stureplan exit of the subway had been closed off, and that their staff would be in place to advise travellers.

“We have 60 to 70 firefighters from at least eight fire stations in place. There is a risk of fire spreading, but we are trying to limit it so that the fire will not spread to the next block," Christer Wahlström from Stockholm’s fire department said.

“We are working on extinguishing both internally and externally. It is difficult to access all the nooks and crannies of the property.”

The building houses one company and nine apartments.

firestockholmstureplan
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sweden's big cities predicted to have coldest winter in five years

Stockholm eyes higher and expanded congestion charge

Shopping centre evacuated after fire in southern Sweden

Three arrested for weapons possession in central Stockholm hotel

Police search for killer after man is shot dead in Stockholm

Man cleared of terrorism to get compensation – if he can be found

Two hurt in shooting in southern Stockholm

Here's why it was eerily dark across Stockholm
Advertisement

More news

How Sweden's getting ready for the election-year information war

Police investigate after parcel 'explodes' in car

'Björn Borg is still the king, he's like Abba'
Advertisement

Stockholm museum employee 'stole exhibits worth 1.2 million kronor'

Why a Danish 'bloodbath' is coming back to Stockholm, almost 500 years later

Swedish newspaper victim of fake news story about 'Somali rapist'

Psychiatric patient convicted of killing ex-girlfriend
Advertisement
3,511 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedes hit out at tax avoidance exposed in Paradise Papers leak
  2. Police report filed after Swedish daycare listens to Pippi Longstocking stories
  3. Sweden's big cities predicted to have coldest winter in five years
  4. Large fire breaks out in central Stockholm
  5. One foot in Sweden, another in Denmark: Living life on both sides of the bridge
Advertisement

Discussion forum

07/11
Pension withdraw when you leave
07/11
Eye specialists in Sweden
07/11
Sweden Work Permit Start
07/11
Engine overhaul or a good and reliable repair shop
07/11
Beard and stuff
07/11
Selling art in Sweden/Stockholm
View all discussions

Noticeboard

07/11
Extra Jobb wanted
06/11
Student in Stockholm looking for part time job.
06/11
Piano, guitar and vocal lessons in English
31/10
Dog walkers wanted
30/10
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm.
27/10
Flytttransport
View all notices
Advertisement