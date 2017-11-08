Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sweden to buy US missile defence system in estimated 10 billion kronor deal

AFP
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
8 November 2017
07:18 CET+01:00
defencemissilesusa

Share this article

Sweden to buy US missile defence system in estimated 10 billion kronor deal
Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist. Photo: Pontus Lundahl / TT
AFP
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
8 November 2017
07:18 CET+01:00
Sweden announced on Tuesday it has chosen the US Patriot missile defence system over that of a Franco-Italian rival, in an estimated one billion-euro deal.

The choice is in line with a 2015 strategy to avoid "the degradation" of regional security, and boost the country's armed forces operational capacity after years of austerity, the Swedish defence ministry said in a statement.

No details of the deal were given by the ministry, but the body in charge of military acquisitions has valued the contract at 10 billion kronor (1 billion euros, $ 1.3 billion).

The deal is also in line with an accord signed by Stockholm and Washington last year to boost bilateral military cooperation. Washington and top US political figures have been demanding that the allies share more of the defence burden since NATO was set up in 1949 to hold back the Soviet Union.

READ MORE: Sweden to replace its entire anti-aircraft system

The Swedish decision to choose the Patriot system, manufactured by US defence contractor Raytheon, means Franco-Italian rival Eurosam's SAMP/T missile system misses out.

The Swedish announcement came just hours after NATO said it is set to create two new command centres, including one protecting Atlantic shipping lanes, as it revamps its structures to better counter the threat posed by Russia.

Sweden hopes to receive the ground-to-air missiles between 2020 and 2025. The longer-range Patriot system will replace the US Hawk missile system employed in Sweden.

READ ALSO: No-confidence motion against Swedish Defence Minister collapses

defencemissilesusa
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

American dream attracts young Swedes but could become pension nightmare

The number of American visitors to Sweden soared this summer

US Embassy warns citizens about neo-Nazi demonstration in Gothenburg

French and US troops head to Gothenburg as Sweden's biggest military drill in 20 years kicks off

Sweden's government and opposition parties agree new defence deal worth billions

What exactly is Sweden doing in North Korea?

Sweden to replace its entire anti-aircraft system

Former Swedish PM Bildt worried Putin will 'take Trump for a ride'
Advertisement

More news

Swedish radio host accused of sexually harassing her colleagues

456 Swedish theatre stars share stories of sex harassment

Swedish police given extra funds to tackle extremism ahead of 2018 election
Advertisement

Eight ways to survive November in Sweden

Swedish parents told they can't name baby Pilzner

Power cut hits tens of thousands of homes in Stockholm

Swedish authorities investigate risk of 'mad elk disease'
Advertisement
3,440 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Eight ways to survive November in Sweden
  2. Nordics fail to win back crown as world's best English speakers
  3. Large fire breaks out in central Stockholm
  4. Why some Swedes will feast on goose blood in November
  5. Migration Agency criticized for wrong birthdate on residence permit
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/11
When Sweden's Housing Bubble Pops
09/11
Giving birth in Sweden
09/11
Anybody want to share a van?
09/11
International School Options (Southern Sweden)
09/11
Seeing a Dermatologist in Sweden
09/11
Help: forgot windows password
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/11
Wanna improve your proficiency in Spanish?
07/11
Extra Jobb wanted
06/11
Student in Stockholm looking for part time job.
06/11
Piano, guitar and vocal lessons in English
31/10
Dog walkers wanted
30/10
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm.
View all notices
Advertisement