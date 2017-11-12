Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sweden’s government wants new rule to fight tax evasion

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
12 November 2017
13:55 CET+01:00
paradise paperspanama papers

Share this article

Sweden’s government wants new rule to fight tax evasion
Finance minister Magdalena Andersson. File photo: Thommy Tengborg/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
12 November 2017
13:55 CET+01:00
Sweden’s government and parliamentary ally the Left Party (Vänsterpartiet) want to introduce a rule that would penalise late submission of information to the country’s Skatteverket tax agency.

Finance minister Magdalena Andersson said that she hopes this would put pressure on individuals with money in offshore tax havens.

“In practice, this means that more people who are avoiding tax will be given a penalty,” Andersson told TT.

People with undeclared assets abroad currently have the option of notifying Skatteverket of their assets without being subject to a penalty in the form of a surcharge.

Current tax rules provide for the self-return (självrättelse) of undeclared tax if Skatteverket is yet to begin an investigation into a specific person.

By introducing a deadline of two months in which such declarations must be made, after which penalties would be incurred, the government and Left Party hope that more people will feel obliged to submit accurate information.

In the wake of last year’s Panama Papers and the Paradise Papers leakages of last weekend, Andersson said that she was keen to set in motion new initiatives, but added she did not expect the measure to have a large effect on Sweden’s state coffers.

“We have tentatively calculated an increased income of 15 million kronor [1.5 million euros] per year,” Andersson said.

The proposal will be sent for parliamentary consultation with its introduction proposed for 2018.

READ ALSO: Swedes hit out at tax avoidance exposed in Paradise Papers leak

paradise paperspanama papers
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedes hit out at tax avoidance exposed in Paradise Papers leak

Sweden's major banks caught up in Russian global money laundering operation

Global tax scandal names include poker playing Swedes
Advertisement

More news

Sweden’s Migration Agency to reduce staff numbers

How Sweden's getting ready for the election-year information war

The Local's Swedish word of the week – part 7
Advertisement

Meet the Swede who's taking over EasyJet

Swedish radio station hijacked to play Isis recruitment song

Sweden Democrat quits party after unauthorized Russia trip

Dads in Sweden are taking more parental leave than ever
Advertisement
3,440 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish radio station hijacked to play Isis recruitment song
  2. Sweden vs Italy: A cultural head-to-head
  3. How Sweden's getting ready for the election-year information war
  4. Sweden’s Migration Agency to reduce staff numbers
  5. 'With fake news, the people are the first line of defence'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/11
Winter Jackets for Dalarna
12/11
90K a month in Stockholm
12/11
1857 Mass Murder of 55 Swedish Ship Passengers
12/11
Is long-distance dating a thing for Swedes?
12/11
How to get website to delete my private account
12/11
Best alcohol to bring to Sweden from EU and non-EU
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/11
Wanna improve your proficiency in Spanish?
07/11
Extra Jobb wanted
06/11
Student in Stockholm looking for part time job.
06/11
Piano, guitar and vocal lessons in English
31/10
Dog walkers wanted
30/10
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm.
View all notices
Advertisement