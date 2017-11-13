Big freeze brings Sweden's coldest night of the season

This is a file photo. It was much colder than this. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

Sweden has had its coldest night of the season, but it's a far cry from the all-time record.

Temperatures plummeted to -22C in Nikkaluokta between Saturday and Sunday, according to national weather agency SMHI – the coldest night so far this winter.

It is not the first time Nikkaluokta, close to the northern city of Kiruna, has set seasonal cold records. This time, it was a combination of clear skies and snow on the ground that caused the mercury to drop shortly.

The small settlement and tourism mountain station at Nikkaluokta is nestled between the valleys Vistasvagge and Ladtjovagge, right at the foot of Sweden's highest mountain Kebnekaise.

"Cold air gathers in the valley because cold air is heavy, and that's why places such as Nikkaluokta often get cold," said public broadcaster SVT's meteorologist Per Stenborg.

Nikkaluokta in northern Sweden. Photo: GoogleMaps

But if you think -22C sounds cold, it is nowhere near Sweden's all-time record for November.

That was set over the course of three days in late November 1890, when -43C was recorded in Vittangi.

The coldest temperature ever officially recorded in any month in Sweden was -52.6C in Vuoggatjålme in the Lapland mountains on February 2nd 1966.