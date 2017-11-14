Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Stockholm's Citybanan commuter line shut down 'until further notice'

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
14 November 2017
16:35 CET+01:00
transportcitybananstockholm

Share this article

Stockholm's Citybanan commuter line shut down 'until further notice'
One of the Citybanan trains pictured in Odenplan station. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
14 November 2017
16:35 CET+01:00
Stockholm's new Citybanan commuter train line was closed on Tuesday afternoon, with no indication of when the trains would be able to start running again.

"This is until further notice. It may take a few hours or a few days, we just don't know," Christian Hoffmann, a press officer at Stockholm's public transport group, SL, said.

Traffic on the Citybanan line, which has only been open since July, was shut down at 3pm on Tuesday due to a technical problem with safety doors.

The Stockholm City and Odenplan stations are closed, and the commuter trains are instead using the old route through Karlberg and T-Centralen.

This means the commuter trains are using the same lines as intercity trains, which may cause delays and cancellations on both commuter and long-distance routes.

"On the commuter trains, we have almost 300,000 passengers per day, so it will affect many of them, and the commuter trains must run alongside regional train traffic. So it will be messy on this stretch," said Hoffmann.

Stockholm's transport commissioner, Kristoffer Tamson, argued that the Transport Administration should be better able to anticipate and fix technical problems, and should not be forced to shut down the Citybanan line on short notice for an indefinite period.

"I am really angry, and see it as my task to defend the interests of Stockholmers and commuters when such things happen," he told the TT newswire.

Do you want to read more in-depth articles about Sweden? Join us, become a Member of The Local.

transportcitybananstockholm
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Stockholm's Citybanan commuter line resumes service

Sweden's most expensive house sells for 125 million kronor

Iconic 19th century building gutted in Stockholm fire

Large fire breaks out in central Stockholm

Sweden's big cities predicted to have coldest winter in five years

Stockholm eyes higher and expanded congestion charge

Three arrested for weapons possession in central Stockholm hotel

Police search for killer after man is shot dead in Stockholm
Advertisement

More news

Five things to look out for at Friday's EU summit in Sweden

EU leaders head to Sweden to seek fairer post-Brexit economy

More than 4,000 women working in Swedish law speak out about harassment in the industry
Advertisement

Sweden's democracy is strong, new report says

Sweden's famous white elk is spared death

Join Us! Become a Member of The Local

In depth: Why is Sweden deporting its foreign professionals?
Advertisement
3,472 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden vs Italy: A cultural head-to-head
  2. In depth: Why is Sweden deporting its foreign professionals?
  3. How Sweden's getting ready for the election-year information war
  4. Sweden's famous white elk could be shot after viral fame
  5. Unemployment in Sweden reaches record low
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/11
Is long-distance dating a thing for Swedes?
15/11
When Sweden's Housing Bubble Pops
15/11
Union and A-Kassa
15/11
The Swedish Pension Trap for foreigners and expats
15/11
Swedish Households at Risk of Increase in Rates:
15/11
Working visa from a restaurant?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

14/11
Native English speaking nanny (part time)
14/11
Professional translator seeks opportunities
13/11
Piano, guitar and vocal lessons in English and Italian
13/11
English Grammar & Spelling Service
13/11
Two tickets Queen concert
09/11
Wanna improve your proficiency in Spanish?
View all notices
Advertisement