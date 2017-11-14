Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Watch: Sweden celebrate reaching World Cup – by crashing a TV studio

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
14 November 2017
07:39 CET+01:00
footballworld cupitaly

Share this article

Watch: Sweden celebrate reaching World Cup – by crashing a TV studio
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist hugs Marcus Berg. Photo: AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
14 November 2017
07:39 CET+01:00
Sweden reached the World Cup for the first time since 2006 as they held a 0-0 draw against four-time champions Italy in the second leg of their playoff at San Siro, qualifying with a 1-0 aggregate.

Italy, who have not missed a World Cup since 1958, dominated possession but struggled to create enough clear-cut chances, thanks to a solid performance by the Swedish defence in aerial duels.

Without star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who retired from the national team after Euro 2016, Sweden sealed a return to the world stage after failing to reach the last two editions.

"I’m emotional and very happy," said Sweden coach Janne Andersson. "This match showed our collective strength."

"With Ibrahimovic we played differently. He’s retired and he’s a great champion. So we adapted and we play in another way now."

The stalemate meant Sweden advanced thanks to a 1-0 victory in Friday’s first leg in Stockholm.

"Wasted chances, a bit of bad luck but zero goals in 180 minutes against the Swedes, who will go to Russia," Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport commented, making clear its view that Italy had not done enough to earn qualification.

While Italy's veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon bowed out with a tearful farewell after missing out on his sixth World Cup finals appearance, Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist was also in tears on Monday.

The 32-year-old is also expected to retire after the tournament in Russia next year.

"I’m proud. This was definitely my last shot at playing a World Cup," he told Swedish media.

In their most ecstatic moments of celebration, the overjoyed Swedish team even knocked over Eurosport’s pitch-side studio while coach Andersson was being interviewed on live television:

Andersson took over as coach after Erik Hamrén stepped down last year. He was previously best known for guiding Norrköping to the 2015 Swedish title, the team's first such success in a quarter of a century.

He is known for placing a strong emphasis on team morale and behaviour off the pitch, saying in one of his first speeches as coach: "To me it is about respect. There should be order, we should be nice to each other and I don't want anyone else to have to pick up our crap. Those are important values to convey even to the players." Indeed, he was pictured after Monday's match cleaning up the Swedes' changing room:

 

footballworld cupitaly
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Could Zlatan come out of retirement for 2018 World Cup?

Sweden vs Italy: A cultural head-to-head

Sweden and Italy gear up for World Cup playoff clash

Sweden claim advantage with World Cup play-off first leg victory over Italy

Do Italy's footballers have less cause to fear Sweden without Zlatan?

How this tiny team from Sweden gave 1.5 million Kurds something to celebrate

Swedish teen football star Alexander Isak shines for new club

Three Swedish footballers sent me pics of their genitals, claims ex-player
Advertisement

More news

Five things to look out for at Friday's EU summit in Sweden

EU leaders head to Sweden to seek fairer post-Brexit economy

More than 4,000 women working in Swedish law speak out about harassment in the industry
Advertisement

Sweden's democracy is strong, new report says

Sweden's famous white elk is spared death

Stockholm's Citybanan commuter line resumes service

Join Us! Become a Member of The Local

Advertisement
3,472 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden vs Italy: A cultural head-to-head
  2. In depth: Why is Sweden deporting its foreign professionals?
  3. How Sweden's getting ready for the election-year information war
  4. Sweden's famous white elk could be shot after viral fame
  5. Unemployment in Sweden reaches record low
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/11
Is long-distance dating a thing for Swedes?
15/11
When Sweden's Housing Bubble Pops
15/11
The Swedish Pension Trap for foreigners and expats
15/11
Union and A-Kassa
15/11
Swedish Households at Risk of Increase in Rates:
15/11
Working visa from a restaurant?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

14/11
Native English speaking nanny (part time)
14/11
Professional translator seeks opportunities
13/11
Piano, guitar and vocal lessons in English and Italian
13/11
English Grammar & Spelling Service
13/11
Two tickets Queen concert
09/11
Wanna improve your proficiency in Spanish?
View all notices
Advertisement