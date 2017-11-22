Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Two men sentenced in Sweden for human trafficking

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
22 November 2017
07:57 CET+01:00
traffickingcrimejusticeÖrebrobulgaria

Share this article

Two men sentenced in Sweden for human trafficking
Presiding judge Per Grevesmühl speaks to press after the verdict. Photo: Pavel Koubek / TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
22 November 2017
07:57 CET+01:00
Two men were sentenced to more than four years in jail on Monday for human trafficking, after they brought ten people to Sweden with the promise of employment, then kept them in "slave-like" conditions and forced them to beg for money.

The court's presiding judge, Per Grevesmühl, told a press conference that the men's actions were "a form of organized crime".

Both men, aged 49 and 42, were Bulgarian citizens who brought ten people from their home country to Sweden after promising them work in the construction industry.

But when they arrived in Sweden, they were forced to live in a decrepit industrial state in Örebro county, where the windows were broken and the only heat source was a wood-burning stove in the basement.

Several of the men were illiterate and told police that they felt like prisoners. They were also made to beg for money in order to pay their captors for the journey to Sweden, and had to hand over the money they made.

Now the two Bulgarians have been sentenced to four years and two months in jail for human trafficking.

READ ALSO: Journalist facing trial is 'confident' he was right to help refugee boy

Hans Swärd, professor of social work at Lund University, noted that the vulnerability of people in a foreign environment is one factor which has made forced begging possible for so long.

"There is resistance and fear of the authorities. Then there is certainly shame about accepting this. You don't turn for help from outside," he said.

Swärd added that much of the crime affecting vulnerable EU migrants happens in a legal vacuum and that these groups need extra support. He said the sentencing of the pair sent a clear signal.

Per Grevesmühl, the presiding judge, said that the exploitation of vulnerability was central to the judgement. 

"Many of these people lived in difficult conditions in their home country, and even when they came here," he said.

He also said that human trafficking is a crime rarely tried in court, and district prosecutor Jenny Clemedtson said the investigation required several authorities to work together.

"There has been international cooperation, both between police and international organizations working with migration and which helped locate the plaintiffs," she said.

READ ALSO: Sweden jails Bulgarians for begging ring

traffickingcrimejusticeÖrebrobulgaria
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Danish divers find arm in search for Kim Wall's remains

One arrest after man shot dead in Stockholm car chase

Swede wrongly convicted of murder to get record compensation after 13 years of jail

A growing number of Swedes are victims of crime: survey

More than 4,000 women working in Swedish law speak out about harassment in the industry

Charges dropped against driver accused of showing porn film on school bus

Sweden promises better protection for police after string of attacks

Police search for killer after man is shot dead in Stockholm
Advertisement

More news

Swedes hold strongest views on gender equality in EU: study

Sweden cancels Santa World Cup in Lapland

Weather warning upgraded as snow sweeps Sweden
Advertisement

Swedish business boss steps down in 'what do I get for my taxes' row

Weather warnings issued for much of Sweden with more snow on the way

12 untranslatable Swedish words they didn't teach you at SFI

Traffic chaos arrives with first snow in Stockholm: in pictures
Advertisement
3,458 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six things they don't tell you about the snow in Sweden
  2. How to talk about the weather in Swedish
  3. 'Sweden let us down': Denmark after losing out on EU agency
  4. Traffic chaos arrives with first snow in Stockholm: in pictures
  5. Heavy snow and falling temperatures forecast across Sweden this week
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/11
Rescuing a dog in Stockholm?
22/11
Used Machines in sweden
22/11
Good and affordable hairdresser for hair colour?
22/11
When Sweden's Housing Bubble Pops
22/11
Swedish Households at Risk of Increase in Rates:
22/11
Apartment Rental Fee in Gothenburg
View all discussions

Noticeboard

22/11
Student looking for babysitting job
20/11
Donate, Give Hope, and Shape a Child's Future
16/11
KRAV Christmas trees / Danderyd
16/11
Cat sitter in Solna
14/11
Native English speaking nanny (part time)
14/11
Professional translator seeks opportunities
View all notices
Advertisement