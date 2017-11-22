12 untranslatable Swedish words they didn't teach you at SFI

Catherine Edwards
Don't ordbajsa. Photo: pressmaster/Depositphotos
Language both shapes and is shaped by the people that speak it, so discovering the words that are unique to a particular culture is like being let in on a secret.
Some of Sweden's untranslatable words have become global phenomena – think 'fika' and 'lagom'.