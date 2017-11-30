Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Commuter train derails in Stockholm

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
30 November 2017
07:10 CET+01:00
trainsrailwaysstockholmsl

Commuter train derails in Stockholm
The derailed train in Älvsjö. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT
A train on one of Stockholm's busy commuting lines derailed in the south of the city during the early hours of Thursday morning.

The train came off the rails between Alvsjö and Stuvsta at around 5am, and passengers were evacuated to another nearby train according to public broadcaster Sveriges Radio.

READ ALSO: Train collides with tank south of Stockholm

Stockholm public transport company SL's press officer told news agency TT that there are no reports of injuries, but there will be disruption to commuter train traffic over Thursday morning.

"How it will impact it is unclear but it will cause trouble," Fredrik Cavalli Björkman said.

As of 7am trains in both directions were delayed by up to 50 minutes according to SL's live updates on their website. The derailed train will not be moved until Thursday night.

READ ALSO: Freight train derails and catches fire in central Sweden

trainsrailwaysstockholmsl
