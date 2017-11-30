Commuter train derails in Stockholm

<p>The train came off the rails between Alvsjö and Stuvsta at around 5am, and passengers were evacuated to another nearby train according to public broadcaster Sveriges Radio.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20170926/train-collides-with-tank-south-of-stockholm-aurora-military" target="_blank">Train collides with tank south of Stockholm</a></strong></p><p>Stockholm public transport company SL's press officer told news agency TT that there are no reports of injuries, but there will be disruption to commuter train traffic over Thursday morning.</p><p>"How it will impact it is unclear but it will cause trouble," Fredrik Cavalli Björkman said.</p><p>As of 7am trains in both directions were delayed by up to 50 minutes according to <a href="https://sl.se" target="_blank">SL's live updates</a> on their website. The derailed train will not be moved until Thursday night.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20171012/freight-train-derails-and-catches-fire-in-central-sweden" target="_blank">Freight train derails and catches fire in central Sweden</a></strong></p>