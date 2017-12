The King spoke to media during a startup and tech-themed visit to Lund and Malmö, where he met among others VentureLab, Medicon Village, Minc and gaming company Massive Entertainment.

He also addressed the global #MeToo campaign for the first time, which started in response to rape and harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, but has had a huge impact in Sweden.

Tens of thousands of Swedish women, including well-known figures from the worlds of acting, comedy, journalism, and tech, have shared their stories under the #MeToo hashtag, some very recent and some dating back several years, and called for more to be done to tackle harassment.

"It’s probably good that you look under old rocks. In the end something good will probably come of this," regional newspaper Kvällsposten quoted the King as saying when asked to comment.

He urged both men and women to listen more to other people. "It is needed in order to build something good, together."

Asked how men should respond, he said: "Listen, and think about what has happened in your own life. But I think it is fundamentally about morals and ethics, how you’ve been raised at home, quite simply."

