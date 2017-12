Police were informed just before 10.30pm on Saturday that there was an injured woman in her aparment. Her injuries were described as extensive but police did not immediately detail the seriousness of her condition.

The victim was transported to Sahlgrenska University Hospital, police spokesman Stefan Gustafsson said.

When police arrived at the west Gothenburg flat, there were several other individuals inside the elderly woman’s home. One of them, a female, was arrested and is suspected of attempted murder.

The suspect was interrogated by officers, but police declined to say if she made any concessions.