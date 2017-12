The 28-year-old had been arrested after a 20-year-old was killed and a 22-year-old suffered serious injuries in Thursday’s incident at Erikfältsgatan in the south of Malmö.

Local newspaper Sydsvenskan reported that the man who died had previously been shot in a dispute in a different part of the city earlier this year, and is also on a police database for links to drug trafficking.

The 22-year-old meanwhile, who is being treated for life-threatening injuries at a hospital in Malmö, has previously been remanded suspected of involvement in a murder as well as narcotics crimes in the city, Sydsvenskan added.

Police arrested the 28-year-old on Friday morning on suspicion of murder and attempted murder but by Sunday he had been cleared.

“There is no reason to keep him detained,” prosecutor Pär Andersson told Sydsvenskan on Sunday.

Andersson added that the 28-year-old was the person who drove the 22-year-old shooting victim to the hospital, an action that is credited with saving the young man’s life.

Malmö police are now asking for tip-offs from the public. Specifically they are hoping for information on a moped or motorcycle that was seen leaving the scene. Anyone with information is urged to ring 114 14.

Malmö has seen a number of high-profile shootings during 2017. In February, then Interior Minister Anders Ygeman said that "all resources" need to be mobilized to stop gang crime there.