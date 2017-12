The "charge-at-home allowance" will begin in February 2018, but will also retroactively cover charging points installed from the turn of the year, Sveriges Radio reports.

READ ALSO: Sales of green cars soar in Sweden

"We have to promote the transition to a fossil fuel free transport sector, and as such it’s important you have the opportunity to switch to a completely emissions-free method of transport. Electric cars are one such mean of reducing emissions in a real way," Climate Minister Isabella Lövin told the radio station.

It will be possible to receive an allowance for up to half the cost of the charging point itself as well as the electricity supplied to it, capped at a maximum of 10,000 kronor ($1,186) per property.

READ ALSO: Volvo reveals plan to go all electric, and it's going to happen sooner than you think