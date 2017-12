If there was one heartwarming Swedish story that captured the world's attention more than any other in 2016, it was the tale of a tiny restaurant and bakery which appeared on a busy Malmö street in December. Mouse-sized creations Il Topolino and Noix de Vie quickly became online sensations.

The artists behind the ankle-height street art, an elusive bunch going only by the name AnonyMouse, have now opened another couple of mini attractions in Malmö: a bookstore and theatre.

They are located on Amiralsgatan 7, and are urging people to stop by and help them decorate for Christmas.

"It is amazing to see so many people care about something so small. Thank you for all encouraging words and offers of helping paws," they commented on Instagram, celebrating the one-year anniversary since they first set up shop in the southern Swedish city.



Welcome to a new world of mouse-sized street art in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

After their first appearance, the group then disappeared from the spotlight for a while, posting only a few teasers of what was to come next. Then in April this year, they announced the opening of the "amousement" park Tjoffsans Tivoli from where they posted pictures until the end of May.

Then in September, they ventured to the town of Borås to set up Sorkhs skattkammare (Vohle's treasure chest) of fine antiques and Pärlans tyger (Perla's textiles).

