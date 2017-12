Pizza delivery company Onlinepizza has been compiling figures and releasing a ranking of the most popular pizza according to sales in Sweden for several years, and for some time the kebab meat topping has stood unchallenged.

Not any longer, as in 2017 the Vesuvio – which in Sweden is a long established ham and cheese combo – rose above all others to claim top spot.

According to Sweden’s 2014 pizza baking champion, Swedes tend to stick with the toppings they know well.

"If you buy a pizza you care about being happy and satisfied, and then you pick a safe option," Frida Ceveryd told news agency TT.

Self-created toppings, where customers pick their own toppings, are also becoming more popular.

Sweden's busiest pizza day of the year is fast approaching: in recent years it has become a tradition to eat the food on New Year’s Day.

