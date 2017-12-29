Sweden's 2017 was warm, but the summer was particularly bad

<p>SMHI has released a preliminary summary of the weather across the country for the year, and there are a couple of points of note. Did you know for example that a new Swedish wind speed record was set on January 18th in Stekenjokk, Västerbotten, where the gales hit a speed of 172 kilometres per hour?</p><p>The average temperature across the country over the course of the year was also higher than usual, but a few places in particular experienced more heat than others, and the high came early.</p><p>When Oskarshamn bathed in 30.1-degree Celsius sunshine on May 28th, little did its residents know they were experiencing the warmest temperature that would occur across Sweden in the entire year.</p><p>It is very unusual for the highest temperature in the country to occur by May, only previously happening in 1993 and 1922 according to records.</p><p>The spring was dry and varied, the autumn mild and wet, SMHI noted, adding that there was no real surge of summer heat.</p><p>The highest temperature of the summer period was a "very modest" 28 degrees Celsius in Oskarshamn and Kalmar, on the 18th and 19th of June respectively.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong>: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20170828/sweden-has-worst-peak-summer-temperature-in-155-years" target="_blank">Sweden has worst peak summer temperature in 155 years</a></p><p>"Since SMHI started measuring temperature on a large scale in 1860 only the summer of 1862 had a lower maximum temperature in Sweden," the agency revealed.</p><p>Oh well, there’s always 2018. </p>