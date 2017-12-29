Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Sweden's 2017 was warm, but the summer was particularly bad

TT/The Local
29 December 2017
Late summer in Vellinge. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
29 December 2017
2017 was a warm year by Swedish standards according to national weather agency SMHI, but the summer by contrast was a bad one.

SMHI has released a preliminary summary of the weather across the country for the year, and there are a couple of points of note. Did you know for example that a new Swedish wind speed record was set on January 18th in Stekenjokk, Västerbotten, where the gales hit a speed of 172 kilometres per hour?

The average temperature across the country over the course of the year was also higher than usual, but a few places in particular experienced more heat than others, and the high came early.

When Oskarshamn bathed in 30.1-degree Celsius sunshine on May 28th, little did its residents know they were experiencing the warmest temperature that would occur across Sweden in the entire year.

It is very unusual for the highest temperature in the country to occur by May, only previously happening in 1993 and 1922 according to records.

The spring was dry and varied, the autumn mild and wet, SMHI noted, adding that there was no real surge of summer heat.

The highest temperature of the summer period was a "very modest" 28 degrees Celsius in Oskarshamn and Kalmar, on the 18th and 19th of June respectively.

READ ALSO: Sweden has worst peak summer temperature in 155 years

"Since SMHI started measuring temperature on a large scale in 1860 only the summer of 1862 had a lower maximum temperature in Sweden," the agency revealed.

Oh well, there’s always 2018. 

