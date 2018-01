The 41-year-old already won an Emmy in September for his display as Perry Wright in the HBO drama, and on Sunday evening he added the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series award to his trophy haul at the Golden Globes gala in Beverly Hills.

"I have a friend who is eight years old, and he was perplexed when I didn't thank him at the Emmys. I will not make that mistake tonight," the Swedish actor joked at the start of his speech.

"I am here tonight because I had the privilege of working with a group of extraordinarily talented women," he continued before thanking the crew, cast and co-star Nicole Kidman in particular.

The #GoldenGlobes award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a TV Series or TV Movie goes to Alexander Skarsgård for 'Big Little Lies'! Congratulations. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/s92Yoyu3pV — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

The series, adapted from a book by Liane Moriarty, took a total of four awards including nods for Kidman and Laura Dern as well as the Best TV Series prize.

It was a huge hit, and in December HBO confirmed a return for a second series, though (spoiler alert) the finale makes Skarsgård's future in the show less clear.

READ ALSO: Skarsgård thanks his mum in Emmy speech