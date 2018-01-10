Family found dead in 'tragic event' at home in southern Sweden

A police patrol was sent to the home on Tuesday afternoon after one of the residents failed to turn up at work for the day.

When officers arrived they found four members of the same family dead – two adults and two young girls.

Police said that a preliminary investigation into murder has been launched, but they are not looking for a perpetrator outside of the home and are treating the case as something that happened within the family.

The house was cordoned off and forensic technicians worked at the site throughout the night. The officers who were first to arrive at the scene have been offered counselling if required, Dagens Nyheter reports.

On Tuesday morning the local municipality held a press conference in response to what they called a "tragic event".

"It's an extremely tragic event. Two girls who went to our schools have died," Martin Persson, director of education in Lomma municipality said.