Man arrested after Swedish pizzeria shooting

<p>The man gave himself in to police voluntarily and was placed under arrest on Saturday night, reports TT.</p><p>“One person was arrested during the afternoon. The 19-year-old man came to police of his own volition,” police spokesperson Lisa Sannervik said.</p><p>Sannervik confirmed that the man was suspected of two counts of attempted murder, but did not go into detail regarding why he had chosen to turn himself in.</p><p>“That is something we will speak to him about and are therefore keeping it to ourselves,” she said.</p><p>The shooting was reported to police at around 9pm on Friday, after which both of the injured men were taken to hospital. One of the men subsequently received surgical treatment.</p><p>Sannervik said on Saturday that police investigations into the incident were ongoing.</p><p>“Forensic examination of the scene will continue and we will conduct interviews with the injured parties,” she said.</p><p>Up to 30 customers are reported to have witnessed the incident at the pizzeria.</p><p>A man is reported to have entered the fast food establishment alone before firing several shots and running from the scene.</p><p>Police despatched a helicopter as part of an effort to locate the suspect.</p><p>The shooting is being treated as part of a crime-connected conflict, reports TT.</p><p>But at least one of the two injured men is not connected to that conflict and was hit by mistake, according to a report by local media <a href="http://www.unt.se/uppsala/vittnet-han-blev-traffad-av-tva-skott-4869425.aspx" target="_blank">Upsala Nya Tidning</a>. The man, a student from the Netherlands, is reported not to have suffered life-threatening injuries.</p><p>The two injured men are both in their twenties and do not know each other, police said.</p><p>The shooting is not the first violent incident of its kind this weekend.</p><p>Also on Friday, two men were shot in the Närlunda neighbourhood in Helsingborg. Both were previously known to police.</p><p>A 23-year-old man lost his life in that incident, police spokesperson Fredrik Bratt told TT on Friday. No arrests have been reported at the time of writing.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180109/man-killed-in-rinkeby-restaurant-shooting" target="_blank">Man killed in Rinkeby restaurant shooting</a> </strong></p>