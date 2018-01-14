Swedish woman injured in Umeå elk attack

<p>The woman, who is in her thirties, alerted police to the attack herself as she tried to escape from the animal, reports <a href="https://www.vk.se/2200036/kvinna-skadad-efter-algattack" target="_blank">Västerbottens-Kuriren</a>.</p><p>“She was out strolling in the forest between Tomtebo and Carlshem when an elk began chasing her,” regional command duty officer Mattias Borin said.</p><p>Two patrol cars were despatched by police to assist the woman. By the time they arrived, the elk had moved off. The woman was taken to hospital and treated for a shoulder injury.</p><p>Police said they were trying to track down the animal following the attack.</p><p>“This elk is living on borrowed time. We have issued a death sentence against it,” Borin said.</p><p>Orders for elk to be killed are commonly issued by police in Sweden if people are attacked.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20141117/violent-elk-put-down-after-attack-on-woman" target="_blank">Violent elk put down after attack on woman</a></strong></li><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20131205/elk-hunting-in-sweden-one-englishmans-adventure" target="_blank"><strong>Elk-hunting in Sweden: One Englishman's tale</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20130627/48736" target="_blank"><strong>Is it an elk or is it a moose?</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20171115/swedens-famous-white-elk-is-spared-death" target="_blank"><strong>Sweden's famous white elk is spared death</strong></a></li></ul>