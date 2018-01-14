Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Swedish woman injured in Umeå elk attack

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
14 January 2018
15:14 CET+01:00
elkhunting

Swedish woman injured in Umeå elk attack
File photo: Jonathan Hayward/AP/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
14 January 2018
15:14 CET+01:00
A woman was injured when she was attacked by an elk while out walking her dog in Umeå, according to a local media report.

The woman, who is in her thirties, alerted police to the attack herself as she tried to escape from the animal, reports Västerbottens-Kuriren.

“She was out strolling in the forest between Tomtebo and Carlshem when an elk began chasing her,” regional command duty officer Mattias Borin said.

Two patrol cars were despatched by police to assist the woman. By the time they arrived, the elk had moved off. The woman was taken to hospital and treated for a shoulder injury.

Police said they were trying to track down the animal following the attack.

“This elk is living on borrowed time. We have issued a death sentence against it,” Borin said.

Orders for elk to be killed are commonly issued by police in Sweden if people are attacked.

elkhunting
