Two held after Uppsala drug haul worth at least 20 million kronor

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
19 January 2018
07:53 CET+01:00
drugsuppsalatramadolpolice

File photo of Tramadol. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT
Half a tonne of drugs worth up to 30 million kronor ($3.75 million) was seized in two police busts in Uppsala.

The narcotics haul was seized during police raids on two homes in the Gottsunda district of the university town north of Stockholm between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Police have not revealed what kind of drugs, but according to regional newspaper Upsala Nya Tidning (UNT) part of the haul consisted of Tramadol, which is classed as a narcotic substance in Sweden. It is used to treat pain, but illicit smuggling of the opioid medication to Sweden has increased sharply.

The total haul is thought to be worth between 20 and 30 million kronor on the market, reports UNT.

Two men, aged 24 and 30, are being held on suspicion of serious narcotics crime. The older man is also suspected of unlawful possession of weapons. They both deny the allegations.

