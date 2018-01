The truck was near the Globen arena in the capital when a man jumped inside and threatened the driver with what appeared to be a firearm, forcing him to drive to the nearby meatpacking district (Slakthusområdet), a warehouse area once known for its slaughter houses.

There, other men were waiting to transfer the truck’s entire contents consisting of tobacco products into two vans.

Speaking to The Local, Stockholm Police say that the truck driver received a minor blow to the face, but incurred no physical injuries otherwise.

Police also said that "The truck's GPS system will enable police to track its journey from the moment it was attacked to when its haul was robbed. This may provide information as to whether there was any CCTV on the route."

CCTV is not widely prevalent in the streets of Stockholm, which is why the police could not guarantee its presence in this case. The government has recently proposed that the Police should be able to use CCTV without having to apply for a license, as is the case at present.

The police confirmed that an investigation is ongoing, but there have been no arrests and are currently no suspects.