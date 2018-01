The Guldbagge Awards were held on Monday evening in Stockholm, and saw Swedish thriller 'The Nile Hilton Incident', starring Fares Fares, take home the prize for Best Film and Best Actor.

Ruben Östlund was awarded for 'Best Directing' for Oscar-nominated 'The Square', while Lene Cecilia Sparrok won 'Best Female Actor' for the moving 'Sami Blood'.

But the biggest stir was sparked by a number of some of Sweden's biggest stars wearing black in a #MeToo protest against sexual harassment and power structures, echoing the Golden Globes in Los Angeles earlier this year.

