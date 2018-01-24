Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Snow grounds flights at Arlanda Airport

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
24 January 2018
10:53 CET+01:00
arlandaweathersnow

Share this article

Snow grounds flights at Arlanda Airport
File photo of Arlanda Airport. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
24 January 2018
10:53 CET+01:00
Several flights were cancelled on Wednesday after heavy snowfall hit Arlanda Airport.

Snow and strong winds north of Stockholm meant that Arlanda was only able to use one of its runways early in the morning. The second runway reopened at around 8.30am, but knock-on delays were expected.

"Hopefully they'll be able to catch up as soon as possible. But what with the disruptions in the morning air traffic may be affected later in the day," Victoria Ström, spokesperson for airport operator Swedavia, told the TT news agency.

Around 20 flights scheduled to take off from Arlanda before noon on Wednesday were cancelled and several others were delayed, according to Swedavia's website.

Trains running between Stockholm and Uppsala were also affected by the snow and ice with some delays reported in the morning.

Further north, police in the Västerbotten region said there had been a number of traffic accidents in the morning as a result of the weather. No major injuries were reported.

Transport authorities urged drivers to check traffic updates throughout the day.

"Things can change fast when the temperature shifts between plus and minus degrees," said Swedish Transport Administration Britta Lundqvist.

arlandaweathersnow
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Weather warnings across most of Sweden with traffic problems predicted

Sweden's snow depth sets new seasonal record

Weather: Snow warning issued for Sweden

11 ways to fake being a true Swede in winter

Sweden's 2017 was warm, but the summer was particularly bad

Heavy snowfall causes accidents and fatalities in Sweden

Will Sweden have a white Christmas this year? Forecast points to... yes, no, maybe

Traffic problems predicted as more snow and harsh weather hits southern Sweden
Advertisement

More news

Could Sweden put the EU's landmark Cuba agreement on ice?

I'm pregnant, now what?! The Local's guide to giving birth in Sweden

Why Britney Spears is playing a random tiny Swedish town on her next European tour
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Guitars of the stars ready to rock Stockholm's Abba Museum

Why family-friendly Sweden is talking about a maternity care crisis

IN PICTURES: Sweden's first driverless buses hit the streets

Excessive social media use harms self-esteem in kids: Swedish survey
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Five convicted over shooting and stabbing murders in Stockholm suburb
  2. Record radiation levels found in Swedish wild boar
  3. Why family-friendly Sweden is talking about a maternity care crisis
  4. Why Britney Spears is playing a random tiny Swedish town on her next European tour
  5. Weather warnings across most of Sweden with traffic problems predicted
Advertisement

Discussion forum

25/01
Inheritance and Capital Gains Tax
25/01
Sweden to France Transfer - Dublin Regulation
25/01
Young Swedes are unhappy with their gender:
25/01
The Right Skills
25/01
Swedish Households at Risk of Increase in Rates:
25/01
Parking permit for moving truck
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/01
Philosophy reading group
24/01
Peaceful room, ideal for a student
23/01
English classes in Stockholm
19/01
Desperately seeking (any) Bicycle
18/01
Want to rent an apartment
16/01
English Lessons Online (Skype etc)
View all notices
Advertisement