Recipe: How to make cinnamon ice cream

<p>Swedes are Europe's biggest consumer of ice cream, so it's no wonder there's a flavour made from one of their favourite spices.</p><p>Cinnamon ice cream goes perfectly with any apple dessert. It can also be mixed with sparkling apple juice to make a refreshing drink. </p><p><strong>Summary</strong></p><p>Makes: 2 pints of ice cream (about 1 litre)</p><p>Preparation: 10 minutes</p><p>Cooking: 30 minutes</p><p>Total time needed: 40 minutes, plus freezing time</p><p><strong>Ingredients</strong></p><p>240 ml (1 cup) milk (full fat or semi-skimmed)</p><p>1 cinnamon stick</p><p>3 egg yolks</p><p>110 g (½ cup)<span style="white-space: pre;"> </span>sugar, preferably raw (pure) granulated cane sugar</p><p>1 tsp vanilla sugar</p><p>1 tbsp ground cinnamon</p><p>480 ml (2 cups) whipping cream</p><div><strong>Method</strong></div><div>1. Put the milk in a pan with the cinnamon stick and bring to the boil. Turn off the heat and leave to infuse for five minutes.</div><div>2. In a bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and sugars until thick and creamy, about a minute by hand.</div><div>3. Whisk in the ground cinnamon.</div><div>4. Discard the cinnamon stick. Strain the hot milk over the yolks, whisking continuously.</div><div>5. Pour the custard mix back into the pan and cook on a low heat for 10 minutes, stirring constantly until thickened enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon. Leave to cool for a few minutes (or longer).</div><div>6. Whisk the custard into the cream in a bowl sat over some ice until the mixture is fairly thick and the whisk leaves a trail, about a minute with an electric whisk.</div><div><div>7. Press a piece of cling film (food wrap) over the surface and chill for a few hours or overnight.</div><div>8. When cold pour into an ice cream machine with the paddle running and freeze according to the machine's instructions.</div><div><strong>Without an ice cream machine</strong></div><div>If you've not got an ice cream machine, instead of stage 8 whip the mixture with a fork and then pour it into to an ice cream container. Cover the surface of the ice cream with cling film and freeze. Remove the mixture from the freezer every half hour. Fork over the mixture thoroughly and return to the freezer. Repeat this step until the mixture is thoroughly frozen, which will normally take 2 or 3 hours.</div><div><strong>Tips</strong></div><div>- Take the ice cream out of the freezer about 15 minutes before required to give it time to soften a little.</div><div>- Try cinnamon ice cream with <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20150807/how-to-make-pears-in-red-wine">päron i röttvin</a> (pears in red wine) or as an alternative to vaniljsås (vanilla sauce) with <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20161021/how-to-make-an-autumnal-swedish-apple-cake">äppelkaka</a> (apple cake).</div><div><div>- Grinding your own cinnamon is said to be worth the extra effort but I have yet to make the effort myself!</div><div>- For a quicker version simply follow <a href="http://swedishfood.com/swedish-food-recipes-desserts/227-vanilla-ice-cream">this vanilla ice cream recipe</a> and add 2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon. It's is still pretty good and it is a lot quicker!</div><div><strong>Recipe published courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of <a href="http://swedishfood.com/swedish-food-recipes-desserts/226-cinnamon-ice-cream">Swedish Food</a>.</strong></div></div></div>