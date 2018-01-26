Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Recipe: How to make cinnamon ice cream

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
26 January 2018
06:59 CET+01:00
recipesfoodjohn duxburyswedish foodice creamcinnamon

Share this article

Recipe: How to make cinnamon ice cream
It's never too cold for ice cream. Photo: John Duxbury
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
26 January 2018
06:59 CET+01:00
Food writer John Duxbury shares his recipe for this very Swedish ice cream flavour.

Swedes are Europe's biggest consumer of ice cream, so it's no wonder there's a flavour made from one of their favourite spices.

Cinnamon ice cream goes perfectly with any apple dessert. It can also be mixed with sparkling apple juice to make a refreshing drink. 

Summary

Makes:  2 pints of ice cream (about 1 litre)

Preparation: 10 minutes

Cooking: 30 minutes

Total time needed: 40 minutes, plus freezing time

Ingredients

240 ml (1 cup) milk (full fat or semi-skimmed)

1 cinnamon stick

3 egg yolks

110 g (½ cup) sugar, preferably raw (pure) granulated cane sugar

1 tsp vanilla sugar

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

480 ml (2 cups) whipping cream

Method
 
1. Put the milk in a pan with the cinnamon stick and bring to the boil. Turn off the heat and leave to infuse for five minutes.
 
2. In a bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and sugars until thick and creamy, about a minute by hand.
 
3. Whisk in the ground cinnamon.
 
4. Discard the cinnamon stick. Strain the hot milk over the yolks, whisking continuously.
 
5. Pour the custard mix back into the pan and cook on a low heat for 10 minutes, stirring constantly until thickened enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon. Leave to cool for a few minutes (or longer).
 
6. Whisk the custard into the cream in a bowl sat over some ice until the mixture is fairly thick and the whisk leaves a trail, about a minute with an electric whisk.
 
7. Press a piece of cling film (food wrap) over the surface and chill for a few hours or overnight.
 
8. When cold pour into an ice cream machine with the paddle running and freeze according to the machine's instructions.
 
Without an ice cream machine
 
If you've not got an ice cream machine, instead of stage 8 whip the mixture with a fork and then pour it into to an ice cream container. Cover the surface of the ice cream with cling film and freeze. Remove the mixture from the freezer every half hour. Fork over the mixture thoroughly and return to the freezer. Repeat this step until the mixture is thoroughly frozen, which will normally take 2 or 3 hours.
 
Tips
 
- Take the ice cream out of the freezer about 15 minutes before required to give it time to soften a little.
 
- Try cinnamon ice cream with päron i röttvin (pears in red wine) or as an alternative to vaniljsås (vanilla sauce) with äppelkaka (apple cake).
 
- Grinding your own cinnamon is said to be worth the extra effort but I have yet to make the effort myself!
 
- For a quicker version simply follow this vanilla ice cream recipe and add 2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon. It's is still pretty good and it is a lot quicker!
 
Recipe published courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.
recipesfoodjohn duxburyswedish foodice creamcinnamon
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

How to make your own Swedish pea soup

Recipe: How to make Swedish potato and celeriac gratin

Swedish chef creates hybrid 'nacho semla bun'

How to cook reindeer from frozen: recipe

Recipe: Celebrate New Year like a Swede with this lobster cocktail

Six weird Swedish Christmas foods to try if you're brave

Five Swedish winter recipes to warm you up this Christmas

This is the best Christmas meatballs recipe in the world
Advertisement

More news

Why family-friendly Sweden is talking about a maternity care crisis

Sweden moves to ban smoking in public places

Divers find two centuries-old shipwrecks in the Baltic Sea
Advertisement

Swedish politician accidentally tries to take knife to the Riksdag

800 young men active in criminal networks across three biggest Swedish cities

Three injured in fire at Swedish elderly home

Could Sweden put the EU's landmark Cuba agreement on ice?
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. IN PICTURES: Sweden's first driverless buses hit the streets
  2. Why Britney Spears is playing a random tiny Swedish town on her next European tour
  3. Why family-friendly Sweden is talking about a maternity care crisis
  4. I'm pregnant, now what?! The Local's guide to giving birth in Sweden
  5. Weather warnings across most of Sweden with traffic problems predicted
Advertisement

Discussion forum

27/01
Has anyone from California moved to Gothenburg?
27/01
Fore.se for pension?
26/01
Inheritance and Capital Gains Tax
26/01
Sweden in a nutshell
26/01
Tips on moving to Melbourne, Australia
26/01
USA needs Swedish help.!
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/01
Room to let - Uppsala
26/01
Furnished room
26/01
Room to let
25/01
Philosophy reading group
24/01
Peaceful room, ideal for a student
23/01
English classes in Stockholm
View all notices
Advertisement