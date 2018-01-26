Recipe: How to make cinnamon ice cream

Swedes are Europe's biggest consumer of ice cream, so it's no wonder there's a flavour made from one of their favourite spices.

Cinnamon ice cream goes perfectly with any apple dessert. It can also be mixed with sparkling apple juice to make a refreshing drink.

Summary

Makes: 2 pints of ice cream (about 1 litre)

Preparation: 10 minutes

Cooking: 30 minutes

Total time needed: 40 minutes, plus freezing time

Ingredients

240 ml (1 cup) milk (full fat or semi-skimmed)

1 cinnamon stick

3 egg yolks

110 g (½ cup) sugar, preferably raw (pure) granulated cane sugar

1 tsp vanilla sugar

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

480 ml (2 cups) whipping cream

Method

1. Put the milk in a pan with the cinnamon stick and bring to the boil. Turn off the heat and leave to infuse for five minutes.

2. In a bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and sugars until thick and creamy, about a minute by hand.

3. Whisk in the ground cinnamon.

4. Discard the cinnamon stick. Strain the hot milk over the yolks, whisking continuously.

5. Pour the custard mix back into the pan and cook on a low heat for 10 minutes, stirring constantly until thickened enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon. Leave to cool for a few minutes (or longer).

6. Whisk the custard into the cream in a bowl sat over some ice until the mixture is fairly thick and the whisk leaves a trail, about a minute with an electric whisk.