Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Three injured in fire at Swedish elderly home

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
26 January 2018
07:18 CET+01:00
firetibro

Share this article

Three injured in fire at Swedish elderly home
Police are trying to work out how the fire was caused. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
26 January 2018
07:18 CET+01:00
Three people have been injured after a fire tore through a home for the elderly in Tibro, southern Sweden.

The blaze, which started during the night and was still burning at 7am, led to the evacuation of 63 people who were inside the building. It was detected by an automatic alarm but the fire was already significant by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.

"We've evacuated 63 people to another residence nearby. One resident and two members of staff have been taken to hospital but it’s not clear how seriously injured they are," Peter Brandels from the Skaraborg branch of Sweden's emergency services told news agency TT.

Police said the trio suffered from smoke injures. At 7am 35 firefighters were still battling the fire, which was not yet under control, and still presented a risk of spreading to other buildings in the same complex.

"Some parts of the building will burn down completely or be completely destroyed, and we're now trying to limit it as much as possible so it doesn't move on to the next building section," Brandels explained.

READ ALSO: Iconic Stockholm building gutted in fire

firetibro
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Several fatalities feared after fire engulfs house near Stockholm

Iconic 19th century building gutted in Stockholm fire

Large fire breaks out in central Stockholm

Shopping centre evacuated after fire in southern Sweden

Man cleared of terrorism to get compensation – if he can be found

King of Sweden visits burned-down mosque in Örebro

Mosque gutted in suspicious fire: Örebro, Sweden

Police arrest one after Malmö hit by 'extensive' car fires
Advertisement

More news

Why family-friendly Sweden is talking about a maternity care crisis

Sweden moves to ban smoking in public places

Divers find two centuries-old shipwrecks in the Baltic Sea
Advertisement

Swedish politician accidentally tries to take knife to the Riksdag

800 young men active in criminal networks across three biggest Swedish cities

Recipe: How to make cinnamon ice cream

Could Sweden put the EU's landmark Cuba agreement on ice?
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. IN PICTURES: Sweden's first driverless buses hit the streets
  2. Why Britney Spears is playing a random tiny Swedish town on her next European tour
  3. Why family-friendly Sweden is talking about a maternity care crisis
  4. I'm pregnant, now what?! The Local's guide to giving birth in Sweden
  5. Weather warnings across most of Sweden with traffic problems predicted
Advertisement

Discussion forum

27/01
Has anyone from California moved to Gothenburg?
27/01
Fore.se for pension?
26/01
Inheritance and Capital Gains Tax
26/01
Sweden in a nutshell
26/01
Tips on moving to Melbourne, Australia
26/01
USA needs Swedish help.!
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/01
Room to let - Uppsala
26/01
Furnished room
26/01
Room to let
25/01
Philosophy reading group
24/01
Peaceful room, ideal for a student
23/01
English classes in Stockholm
View all notices
Advertisement