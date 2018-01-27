Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

China could help build high-speed rail between Sweden and Norway

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
27 January 2018
12:41 CET+01:00
transportrailstockholmoslo

Share this article

China could help build high-speed rail between Sweden and Norway
File photo: Andy Wong/AP/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
27 January 2018
12:41 CET+01:00
China is interested in building a high-speed railway linking Stockholm and Oslo, according to reports.

A Chinese delegation travelled to Oslo around two weeks ago to discuss the potential project, reports Sveriges Radio Ekot.

"We have discussed how China can, potentially, assist with financing and with expansion capacity and competencies," Alf S Johansen of the Värmland-Østfold Border Committee, which is coordinating the project, told Ekot.

One of the potential projects involves rebuilding and refining existing rail lines at a cost of over 50 billion kronor (5.1 billion euros). A second possibility would see an entirely new high-speed railway built at a cost of around 170 billion kronor (17.3 billion euros).

According to estimates, the high-speed connection could cut travelling time between the two Scandinavian capitals from just over five hours to less than three.

The service would reportedly be aimed at travellers who currently choose to fly between the two cities.

"This is a profitable project on which money would be earned after a few years," Johansen said.

A Chinese business delegation from the China Association for Promoting International Economic & Technical Cooperation visited Oslo in mid-January.

READ ALSO: Norwegians want futuristic vacuum train between Oslo and Copenhagen

transportrailstockholmoslo
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Stockholm commuter rail traffic resumes after police incident

Internationally-sought Swedish murder suspect arrested in Denmark

How to show your parents a good time in Stockholm

Armed robbers escape with contents of Swedish tobacco truck

In pictures: Uniqlo to open first Scandinavian store in Stockholm

World's first Klingon tourist centre to open in Stockholm

Where to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks in Sweden

Swedish man arrested at Stansted airport for possession of terrorism-related material
Advertisement

More news

Two ice skaters killed in accident on Swedish lake

Why family-friendly Sweden is talking about a maternity care crisis

Sweden moves to ban smoking in public places
Advertisement

Divers find two centuries-old shipwrecks in the Baltic Sea

Swedish politician accidentally tries to take knife to the Riksdag

800 young men active in criminal networks across three biggest Swedish cities

Three injured in fire at Swedish elderly home
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. IN PICTURES: Sweden's first driverless buses hit the streets
  2. Why family-friendly Sweden is talking about a maternity care crisis
  3. Why Britney Spears is playing a random tiny Swedish town on her next European tour
  4. How to show your parents a good time in Stockholm
  5. Sweden moves to ban smoking in public places
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/01
Letter of recommendation when resigning
28/01
My experience "trying" to move to Sweden
28/01
Swedes and their lack of basic manners
28/01
Fore.se for pension?
28/01
I just got fired
27/01
Has anyone from California moved to Gothenburg?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/01
Room to let - Uppsala
26/01
Furnished room
26/01
Room to let
25/01
Philosophy reading group
24/01
Peaceful room, ideal for a student
23/01
English classes in Stockholm
View all notices
Advertisement