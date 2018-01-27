China could help build high-speed rail between Sweden and Norway

<p>A Chinese delegation travelled to Oslo around two weeks ago to discuss the potential project, reports <a href="http://sverigesradio.se/sida/artikel.aspx?programid=83&artikel=6871159" target="_blank">Sveriges Radio Ekot</a>.</p><p>"We have discussed how China can, potentially, assist with financing and with expansion capacity and competencies," Alf S Johansen of the Värmland-Østfold Border Committee, which is coordinating the project, told Ekot.</p><p>One of the potential projects involves rebuilding and refining existing rail lines at a cost of over 50 billion kronor (5.1 billion euros). A second possibility would see an entirely new high-speed railway built at a cost of around 170 billion kronor (17.3 billion euros).</p><p>According to estimates, the high-speed connection could cut travelling time between the two Scandinavian capitals from just over five hours to less than three.</p><p>The service would reportedly be aimed at travellers who currently choose to fly between the two cities.</p><p>"This is a profitable project on which money would be earned after a few years," Johansen said.</p><p>A Chinese business delegation from the China Association for Promoting International Economic & Technical Cooperation visited Oslo in mid-January.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20170522/norwegians-want-futuristic-vacuum-train-between-oslo-and-copenhagen" target="_blank">Norwegians want futuristic vacuum train between Oslo and Copenhagen</a></strong></p>