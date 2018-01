Kamprad "passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones" at his home in the southern Swedish region of Småland on Saturday "following a brief illness", Ikea said in a statement.

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Löfven was among the first to pay tribute to a man whose company, with its blue and yellow colour scheme, the idiosyncratic Swedish names for its products and the Swedish delicacies in its canteens, was for many people around the world synonymous with Sweden.

"I have received the sad news about Ingvar Kamprad's passing. My thoughts today are first and foremost with his family and friends. Ingvar Kamprad was a unique entrepreneur who meant a lot for Swedish business and who made interior decorating accessible for the many, not just the few," Löfven said in a written statement to news agency TT.

King Carl Gustaf also played tribute to Kamprad and the role he played in promoting Sweden.

"Ingvar Kamprad was a true entrepreneur who through his life work with Ikea helped bring Sweden to the world," the king said in a statement. "He was a down to earth person with a high degree of engagement. The queen and I had the privilege last summer to work with him on the issue of housing for the elderly. My thoughts and the deepest sympathies of my family and I go to Ingvar Kamprad's family and friends," King Carl Gustaf continued. Kamprad's close friend Bertil Torekull told the Swedish daily Aftonbladet that the industrialist died from pneumonia which he contracted after a visit abroad, aggravated by "the frailty of old age".

Inter Ikea Group CEO, Torbjörn Lööf, said: "We are incredibly sad about Ingvar's death. We will always remember his dedication and commitment to always working for the many. To never giving up, always trying to be better."

Jesper Brodin, CEO of Ikea Group, said it was a "sad day for everyone at Ikea and for all of us who knew Ingvar. Ingvar was 91 so in a way he was mentally prepared for this, but the first thing one feels is sadness."

Swedish agriculture minister Sven-Erik Bucht, a close friend of Kamprad's, said he remembered a "considerate Ingvar, who always cared about other people. We would often call each other and he would always ask 'how's your mum? Give her a hug from me.' He had a big heart."

Kamprad was born on March 30th 1926 in Pjätteryd near Älmhult in the southern Swedish province of Småland. He founded Ikea in 1943 at the age of 17. In its early form, Ikea was a mail order company that sold everything from pens, wallets and picture frames to watches, jewellery and nylon stockings.