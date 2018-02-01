Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

H&M predicts challenges ahead for fashion industry

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
1 February 2018
07:27 CET+01:00
h&mbusinessfashion

Share this article

H&M predicts challenges ahead for fashion industry
H&M CEO Karl-Johan Persson. Photo: Marc Femenia/TT
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
1 February 2018
07:27 CET+01:00
Swedish fashion giant H&M said its performance in 2017 was "below expectations".

Reporting a 13 percent drop in its net profit for the 12 months to November, H&M said its bricks-and-mortar stores were fast losing customers while it struggled to boost its online sales to make up for the shortfall.

The company's shares were down by nearly seven percent in mid-session business on the Stockholm stock exchange, taking their decline over the past 12 months to just under 42 percent.

"Our performance during 2017 was mixed, with progress in some areas but also difficulties in others," CEO Karl-Johan Persson said in a statement, adding that sales growth was "clearly below our expectations".

Persson said his company's performance had to be "seen in the wider context of the transformation that the industry is going through", but admitted that it needed "to accelerate" its coping strategy.

"Our online sales and our newer brands performed well but the weakness was in H&M's physical stores where the changes in customer behaviour are being felt most strongly and footfall has reduced with more sales online," he said.

H&M's product mix also contributed to the weaker result, he said.

"All in all, we feel 2017 was a year when we made more steps forward and did more groundwork for the future, but we have also made some mistakes that have slowed us down. The industry changes are challenging everyone and this will continue in 2018," Persson added.

"The new fashion landscape requires skills and resources to adapt and seize the new opportunities. In particular the ability to take a long-term view and to navigate through some inevitable turbulence. By long-term investments, we have built a solid platform for many years of continued growth."

Sales dropped in Germany, the company's biggest market, Britain and the Netherlands, but rose in its number-two market the United States, as well as in France, China and Sweden.

The Swedish company runs 4,500 physical outlets across the world and plans to open 390 stores more and close 170.

h&mbusinessfashion
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Volvo Group reports highest operating income ever

In pictures: Uniqlo to open first Scandinavian store in Stockholm

Ericsson books write-downs of 14.2 billion kronor

H&M's South Africa stores closed following 'monkey' ad unrest

H&M 'racist' ad adds to Swedish company's woes

Protests in Johannesburg over 'racist' H&M ad

The Weeknd to end H&M partnership over 'monkey' ad controversy

H&M removes ad after racism accusation
Advertisement

More news

SIGN UP here for a daily dose of Sweden in your inbox

IN PICTURES: Schools and trains cancelled as snowdrifts trouble parts of Sweden

Security Service head named new Swedish police chief
Advertisement

Sweden agrees to consider ditching daylight saving time

Inside the office of a Stockholm virtual reality games developer

Why Brexit could give cashless Sweden a big tech boost

How to impress at a Swedish job interview
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Blog: Prince William and Kate in Stockholm
  2. How to catch a glimpse of William and Kate on their visit to Sweden
  3. Sweden told to brace for snow and wind and flooding and... brrr!
  4. How to impress at a Swedish job interview
  5. IN PICTURES: Schools and trains cancelled as snowdrifts trouble parts of Sweden
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/02
Sweden considers axing
01/02
Fore.se for pension?
01/02
Looking to buy ice skate and cross country skis
01/02
Ikea's Ingvar Kamprad
01/02
My experience "trying" to move to Sweden
01/02
Help needed please?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/02
Automation in Recruitment: 3 Hiring Trends to Adopt
31/01
Dog Walker wanted in Alvik
26/01
Room to let - Uppsala
26/01
Furnished room
26/01
Room to let
25/01
Philosophy reading group
View all notices
Advertisement