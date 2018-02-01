Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Schools and trains cancelled as snowdrifts trouble parts of Sweden

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
1 February 2018
15:11 CET+01:00
weathersnowstormsundsvall

Share this article

IN PICTURES: Schools and trains cancelled as snowdrifts trouble parts of Sweden
Sundsvall. Photo: Sofia Mirjamsdotter
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
1 February 2018
15:11 CET+01:00
A wave of heavy snow in central and northern Sweden has caused trains to be cancelled and schools to close as even Swedes accustomed to tougher conditions struggle to beat the elements.

National forecaster SMHI has put a class two weather warning (the middle category on a scale from one to three) in place in Västernorrland and Gävleborg where between 30 and 50 centimetres of snow was predicted to fall on Thursday, adding to the significant amount already on the ground.

"It's crazy. I've lived here all my life and seen a lot of different weather conditions, but this is crazy. I can't see out my windows," Sundsvall resident Sofia Mirjamsdotter told The Local.

"It's crazier than normal, the snow and wind at the same time. We've already had enough snow – nobody wants to leave the house," Christoffer Källström, who lives just north of the city in nearby Härnösand, commented.


Photo: Christoffer Källström

Most schools in Hudiksvall and Sundsvall municipality are closed due to the weather – an uncommon occurrence in Sweden, where kids are used to going to school in snowy conditions. Sundsvall municipality has recommended residents should not drive unless necessary, and all public transport in Västernorrland county is cancelled until Thursday evening.

Adding to the problem is strong winds, which create snow drifts and poor visibility.

"I've seen this weather when I've been skiing but never this close to home. It's still warm which makes it very weird. It's in the top three of worst snow storms I've experienced," Källström noted.


Photo: Christoffer Källström


Photo: Sofia Mirjamsdotter

The Swedes were typically stoic when asked if they can handle with the conditions.

"Absolutely, we can handle it. I'm planning on taking a walk later on," Mirjamsdotter said.

"If you've dressed for it then you will be fine outside, it's just windy. The snow is unpredictable: some areas are two centimetres deep, but some places are 50," Källström added.

The main train line between Sundsvall and Umeå is completely closed from Thursday morning until 5am on Friday, the Swedish Transport Administration said.

Hudiksvall and Gävle have even called in all terrain vehicles – military grade gear – in order to transport emergency services staff around the areas if necessary.

Additional reporting by Alex Dudley.

weathersnowstormsundsvall
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

The top 9 things to do in Stockholm in February

Sweden told to brace for snow and wind and flooding and... brrr!

Weather warnings across most of Sweden with traffic problems predicted

Snow grounds flights at Arlanda Airport

Sweden's snow depth sets new seasonal record

Weather: Snow warning issued for Sweden

11 ways to fake being a true Swede in winter

Sweden's 2017 was warm, but the summer was particularly bad
Advertisement

More news

SIGN UP here for a daily dose of Sweden in your inbox

Security Service head named new Swedish police chief

Sweden agrees to consider ditching daylight saving time
Advertisement

Inside the office of a Stockholm virtual reality games developer

H&M predicts challenges ahead for fashion industry

Why Brexit could give cashless Sweden a big tech boost

How to impress at a Swedish job interview
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Blog: Prince William and Kate in Stockholm
  2. How to catch a glimpse of William and Kate on their visit to Sweden
  3. Sweden told to brace for snow and wind and flooding and... brrr!
  4. How to impress at a Swedish job interview
  5. IN PICTURES: Schools and trains cancelled as snowdrifts trouble parts of Sweden
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/02
Sweden considers axing
01/02
Fore.se for pension?
01/02
Looking to buy ice skate and cross country skis
01/02
Ikea's Ingvar Kamprad
01/02
My experience "trying" to move to Sweden
01/02
Help needed please?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/02
Automation in Recruitment: 3 Hiring Trends to Adopt
31/01
Dog Walker wanted in Alvik
26/01
Room to let - Uppsala
26/01
Furnished room
26/01
Room to let
25/01
Philosophy reading group
View all notices
Advertisement