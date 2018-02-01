Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

SIGN UP here for a daily dose of Sweden in your inbox

Emma Löfgren
Emma Löfgren
emma.lofgren@thelocal.com
@ekjlofgren
1 February 2018
17:21 CET+01:00
newsletter

Share this article

SIGN UP here for a daily dose of Sweden in your inbox
Register for The Local's newsletter to read more about Sweden. Photo: Alexander Hall/imagebank.sweden.se
Emma Löfgren
Emma Löfgren
emma.lofgren@thelocal.com
@ekjlofgren
1 February 2018
17:21 CET+01:00
Want to keep up-to-date with the latest headlines in Sweden and make sure you don't miss out on fascinating features and opinion articles about one of the world's coolest nations?

Sign up for our daily newsletter here.

The Local Sweden sends out our editor's picks of news, features, opinion pieces and articles about culture, tech, family life and more every Monday to Friday via our newsletter – to inform and hopefully entertain you.

We offer everything from in-depth features about the topics that make this country tick (how is Sweden tackling its integration challenge? Or housing? Or disinformation?) to advice about your career in Sweden or how to find friends or what you need to know about the six things Swedes won't tell you about snow.

Register for the newsletter to get it straight into your inbox once a day, whether you live in Sweden or just dream about it from afar. Just click on this link – the newsletter is free.

Please forward the link to friends and family if you think they would also like to sign up.

newsletter
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter
Advertisement

More news

IN PICTURES: Schools and trains cancelled as snowdrifts trouble parts of Sweden

Security Service head named new Swedish police chief

Sweden agrees to consider ditching daylight saving time
Advertisement

Inside the office of a Stockholm virtual reality games developer

H&M predicts challenges ahead for fashion industry

Why Brexit could give cashless Sweden a big tech boost

How to impress at a Swedish job interview
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Blog: Prince William and Kate in Stockholm
  2. How to catch a glimpse of William and Kate on their visit to Sweden
  3. Sweden told to brace for snow and wind and flooding and... brrr!
  4. How to impress at a Swedish job interview
  5. IN PICTURES: Schools and trains cancelled as snowdrifts trouble parts of Sweden
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/02
Sweden considers axing
01/02
Fore.se for pension?
01/02
Looking to buy ice skate and cross country skis
01/02
Ikea's Ingvar Kamprad
01/02
My experience "trying" to move to Sweden
01/02
Help needed please?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/02
Automation in Recruitment: 3 Hiring Trends to Adopt
31/01
Dog Walker wanted in Alvik
26/01
Room to let - Uppsala
26/01
Furnished room
26/01
Room to let
25/01
Philosophy reading group
View all notices
Advertisement