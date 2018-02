Trains between Ånge and Gävle, and Gävle and Sundsvall, are cancelled until noon on Friday after a snow storm hit the area of central Sweden on Thursday.

Between Sundsvall and Umeå no trains will run until Saturday morning, said Sweden's Transport Administration (Trafikverket).

The airport at Sundsvall-Timrå was also closed overnight as staff cleared snow off the runway.

"It's crazy. I've lived here all my life and seen a lot of different weather conditions, but this is crazy. I can't see out my windows," Sundsvall resident Sofia Mirjamsdotter told The Local on Thursday.

A man with a snow shovel in Sundsvall on Thursday. Photo: Mats Andersson/TT

By Friday morning the snowy weather appeared to have peaked, however, and national weather agency SMHI downgraded its class-two warnings to class-one for parts of Västernorrland, Gävleborg and Uppsala counties, saying that 5-15 centimetres of snow was expected on Friday.

"The weather gods are on our side now, with less snow and wind," Trafikverket press officer Denny Josefsson told the TT news agency.

The weekend will see temperatures drop below zero across Sweden (from around -5C in Malmö to -20C in Kiruna), but the sun may also make an appearance in most parts of the country, according to SMHI.