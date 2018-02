The shooting took place shortly before 8pm outside an apartment building in Hermodsdal, on the city's southern suburbs. Police have seized two men, one aged around 50 and the other in his early 30s, on suspicion of carrying out the attack.

According to the local Sydsvenskan newspaper the victim was known to be active in local criminal gangs.

“I can confirm that two people have been arrested on suspicion of carrying out this shooting,” Anna Göransson from the local police told the newspaper.

Calle Persson, a police spokesman, said police were still investigating the motive for the attack. “We believe that they knew eachother, the victim and the arrested, but I don’t think they are relatives,” he said.

Khaled Hemissi, 55, was one of the first on the scene.

“My wife thought it was our son because he had a similar jacket,” he told the newspaper , explaining why he had run downstairs from his apartment after hearing the shots.

Hemissi, who volunteers as an instructor teaching people how to carry out cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), then spent two hours keeping the victim breathing before emergency services came to take him to hospital.

“He was unconscious when I came out and blood was coming out of his mouth,” Hemissi told the newspaper. “I really did my best and believed that he had a chance of survival.”

“My heart was crushed when I heard,” Hemissi said about the man's death later in hospital.

The Hermodsdal area is one of several Malmö suburbs which have been affected by a recent spike in gun crime.

“I don’t know what’s happening in Sweden today,” one woman told the newspaper. “When I moved here in 1988 it was so calm, peaceful and delightful. Now you just want to get away — but where should one go?”