The accident happened just before 6am on Monday. Police and the emergency services have cordoned off a 100 metre area around the containers as there is a risk that the tubes may have been damaged and therefore some of the flammable gas could have leaked out.

"We're moving forward with investigating whether there's any leakage. The gas is highly flammable, and we don't know right now if it has leaked, so we're proceeding with great caution," Mikael Kalered from the emergency services told news agency TT, saying it could take at least three hours to assess the situation.

Staff and customers who were in the area when the accident happened will be safe as long as they stay indoors, according to police. Passers-by are advised to respect the barriers around the area and stay way.

"We would like it if people are not in the area for unnecessary reasons like curiosity and such. We want to work in peace and quiet and make sure no one is injured," Kalered said.