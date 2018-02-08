Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Good Sweden Bad Sweden' hits American shores: New York Review of Books

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
8 February 2018
17:08 CET+01:00
good sweden bad swedenpaul rapaciolithe localnew york review of books

Share this article

'Good Sweden Bad Sweden' hits American shores: New York Review of Books
The Local's founder Paul Rapacioli. Photo: Sofia Runarsdotter
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
8 February 2018
17:08 CET+01:00
The Local co-founder Paul Rapacioli writes about why Sweden's image evokes such a strong reaction in a new essay for the New York Review of Books on Thursday.
"Because, generally speaking, people don't know that much about Sweden, they have no way of assessing the credibility of information that they receive about the country. The Sweden they see says more about their own beliefs than about the country itself," he writes in the essay, which follows the release of his book 'Good Sweden Bad Sweden'.
 
'Good Sweden Bad Sweden' explores the mechanisms of twisted facts, viral content and the immense power of bad news. It shows how the country's image is being used as a weapon in a global clash of values in a world where truth and falsehood are merging.

 

          

One year after Donald Trump's infamous "Last night in Sweden" speech, the world is still talking about Sweden, its values, politics, policies on crime and approach to integration. 
 
But this focus on Sweden did not start with the US president, and it will not end with him, argues The Local's founder, whose book has been reviewed by media such as dailies Dagens Nyheter, Svenska Dagbladet and broadcaster SVT – and most recently in Donald Trump's own home country and home town in the influential New York Review of Books.
 
In the essay, published on Thursday, Rapacioli writes that Sweden serves as a country-sized Rorschach test – it is a mirror in which people's own biases are reflected. Sweden's progressive values make it the perfect symbol in this battle, caught in the crossfire.
 
"When the march of progressivism seemed inexorable, Sweden was happy to play poster child and humbly let uninformed outsiders label the place a social paradise," he writes. "Now that the spread of progressive values around the world is facing its stiffest test in decades, Sweden finds itself on the front line."
 
good sweden bad swedenpaul rapaciolithe localnew york review of books
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Why we're asking you to become a Member of The Local

LISTEN: Why is the far right obsessed with Sweden?

Join Us! Become a Member of The Local

How The Local helped this business school reach smart young global citizens

Six million visitors: a record month for The Local

Why advertising on The Local really paid off for this startup

Introducing... The Local's new design

April Fools' Day: The Local's 2015 gags
Advertisement

More news

Breaking down Sweden's anti-Semitism problem

Long-term Brits in Sweden to get back vote

Swedes queue for an hour to buy a packet of these biscuits
Advertisement

Swedish amnesty sees 800 guns handed over in a single week

Zara Larsson wins big at music awards gala

How to make traditional Swedish 'semla' buns

Swedish skiing competition struggles with too much snow
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to make traditional Swedish 'semla' buns
  2. American student told to leave Sweden over money error: 'I feel very frustrated'
  3. Swedish actor told he 'can't be black' for Ikea advert
  4. Ten secrets you can't keep in Sweden
  5. 'Good Sweden Bad Sweden' hits American shores: New York Review of Books
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/02
Aquarium and water quality in Stockholm
09/02
HR consultancy firm that is certified at Migration
09/02
driver licence, english truck licence, D and C
09/02
Watch Olympics 2018 Online
09/02
Good dental insurance
09/02
International schools in Lund/Skåne: LIS VS ISLK
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/02
Life Drawing Sessions in Underground Gamla Stan!
06/02
Au Pair / Nanny.
06/02
Hjorthagen tent removal help
06/02
Dog Walker in Hornstull
01/02
Automation in Recruitment: 3 Hiring Trends to Adopt
31/01
Dog Walker wanted in Alvik
View all notices
Advertisement