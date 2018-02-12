Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Abba's old BMW brings in the money, money, money at auction

12 February 2018
abbaauctionmotoring

Abba in their heyday. Photo: TT
12 February 2018
Mamma mia! A BMW that once was used by Swedish pop icons Abba around has sold at an auction in Paris.

A BMW 633 that once belonged to Abba has sold for €34,500 (341,000 kronor) at auction house Sotheby's.

The special piece of automotive heritage, as Sotheby's put it, pulled in beyond initial estimates of 210,000 to 300,000 kronor. 

The BMW followed the band around on European tours in the seventies and was used as a standby vehicle for band members Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

It was ordered in Polaris Silver (060) over black leather with a four-speed manual gearbox, the auction house wrote.

The bodywork of the vehicle and its interior are unmarked and it still has its rare TRX alloy wheels, the auctioneers said. 

It came with copies of the original documents signed by Ulvaeus and Andersson.

To see more pictures of the car, see the full listing from Sotheby's here

The sale marks the second time this year that an auction has seen pop stars, Sweden, and auctioned cars crop up in the headlines. Indeed, David Bowie's Volvo 262C pulled in a pretty penny last month when it sold for $216,000.  

abbaauctionmotoring
