Falkenberg, with a population of just over 24,000 and located in southwestern Sweden, was nominated for the "Worth a trip" prize, which is among the 13 award categories and which traditionally feature restaurants or other sorts of eating experiences.

"There's so much happening in different areas in Falkenberg. Falkenberg is a breeding ground for entrepreneurship and gastronomy," Mikael Mölstad, founder and editor-in-chief of the guide, said in a statement.

The White Guide claims to be the leading restaurant guide in the Nordics, with more than 600 restaurants featuring in its latest edition.

In Falkenberg, the nomination made front-page news.

"It's really great to have been given the honour of being nominated, it's a ticket that shows that what we do in Falkenberg is appreciated. But above all it's a team effort. We love to collaborate and together we make each other better. Thanks to this nomination, the whole of Sweden gets to know that," Johan Blidberg, a member of the local food production network Falkenbergs Skafferi said upon learning of the nomination.

Other White Guide prize categories include the restaurant of the year, the rising star of the year and the pioneer of the year. The winners will be announced on March 5th.