More people in Sweden at risk of poverty: survey

16 February 2018
11:58 CET+01:00
Photo: Bertil Ericson/ SCANPIX/TT
16 February 2018
Fresh statistics suggest that more and more Swedes are at risk of poverty, with youths, single parents and non-native Swedes representing the bulk of those falling below the EU threshold.

A survey released by Statistics Sweden on Friday showed that the number of people at risk of living in poverty in Sweden has risen from 13 percent in 2008, to 16 percent in 2016, according to EU's definition.

The in-work-poverty rate (the working poor, people who are employed but still fall below the threshold) on the other hand has remained at a relatively stable level of seven percent in recent years.

"In Sweden, it is more common that young people, single parents with children and foreign-born people have a low income despite being in work," Statistics Sweden said.

According to the EU, a person is at risk of living in poverty if the disposable income per consumption unit in a household is below 60 percent of the national median value.

In 2016, the median income among Swedish singles was 172,000 kronor ($21,470) per year, while cohabiting parents with children was 275,000 kronor per year.

In the EU, the average number of people at work living below the poverty threshold is currently at 10 percent, with Romania topping the list at 19 percent, and Finland coming in last, at just 3 percent.

Single working parents in Sweden represented 16 percent of those earning less than the EU-stipulated poverty threshold, while Swedish couples living without children represented just four percent.

 

