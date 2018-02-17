Daredevil hurt after Stockholm parachute jump goes awry

<div>The person, who was not immediately identified by authorities, was taken to hospital. </div><div>“It’s definitely serious, but just how serious I can’t say,” police spokesman Mats Eriksson said. </div><div>The daredevil’s parachute did not open properly, resulting in a free fall from around the 15th floor of the building. </div><div>According to police, a second person also jumped from the same building at Kungsholmen on Saturday but that individual’s parachute opened properly. </div><div>It was not immediately clear if they had jumped from the top of the building or from an open window from one of its upper floors. </div>