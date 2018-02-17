Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Daredevil hurt after Stockholm parachute jump goes awry

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
17 February 2018
16:11 CET+01:00
File photo: Stig-Åke Jonsson/TT
17 February 2018
One person was injured after trying to do a parachute jump from a high-rise building in central Stockholm on Saturday.
The person, who was not immediately identified by authorities, was taken to hospital. 
 
“It’s definitely serious, but just how serious I can’t say,” police spokesman Mats Eriksson said. 
 
The daredevil’s parachute did not open properly, resulting in a free fall from around the 15th floor of the building. 
 
According to police, a second person also jumped from the same building at Kungsholmen on Saturday but that individual’s parachute opened properly. 
 
It was not immediately clear if they had jumped from the top of the building or from an open window from one of its upper floors. 
